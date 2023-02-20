Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani visit Somnath on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev. They were welcomed by P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering Abhishek. The pujari of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as mark of respect.

The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour. On the auspicious occasion, Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

This story has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor