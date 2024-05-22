Industries and Commerce Department hold investors meet in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : The Industries and Commerce department today organised a mega investors meet here aimed to address the grievances of potential investors of Jammu.

Dr Arun Manhas, Director of the Industries and Commerce Department (I&C), J-K, and the chairman and president of prominent associations and investors participated in the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen ties between the government and the investor community, explore potential partnerships, and discuss opportunities for mutual growth of J-K and the industrial sector, as well as ways to alleviate challenges in grounding investment, the Director of I&C, said in an address.

A monthly investor meeting would be held at the directorate level in order to address the grievances and sensitise potential investors about the policy, the Director of I&C informed the participants.

The discussions focused on key sectors and industries that hold significant potential for economic development and job creation and the issues faced by the promoters while grounding the investment.

The Director of Industries, Jammu, stated that the meeting with investors provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, address concerns, and showcase the attractive investment landscape of J-K.

The discussions were centred around topics such as investment incentives, regulatory reforms, infrastructure and land development, and the promotion of research and development initiatives.

The investors sought the extension of the registration date and enhancement of the central package under the New Central Sector Scheme, he added.

Certain queries about the interpretation of the New Central Sector Scheme 2021 were delivered by the team of officials of the Industries and Commerce Department on the spot, and handholding was done.

The government's ongoing efforts to streamline processes, provide service delivery through the single-window system, and foster a skilled workforce were also highlighted during the meeting.

The Department will continue to engage with stakeholders, promote investment opportunities, and work towards strengthening the industry's competitiveness on a global scale, he further added.

