Industry bodies CII and FICCI remember Manmohan Singh as guiding force for Indian industry

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Industry associations, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, hailed Dr Singh as an erudite leader and visionary thinker who spearheaded India's economic reforms.

"CII deeply mourns the passing of Hon Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. An erudite, experienced leader and analytical thinker, he conceptualized India's economic resurgence with path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy. With his visionary leadership, he set India on a new journey of growth, all-round development and global engagement.," Banerjee said in a statement.

Highlighting Dr Singh's close association with the industry, Banerjee recalled his significant contributions during the CII annual meeting in 2007. "His thoughtful words with a ten-point social charter for Indian industry during the CII annual meeting in 2007 were the foundation for many of our initiatives.," he added.

FICCI also remembered Dr Singh's remarkable association with the organization, describing him as a guiding force for Indian industry.

"Dr Singh's profound connection with FICCI spanned several decades. As Prime Minister, he provided invaluable guidance on industrial growth and economic policies," FICCI stated.

Recalling his address at FICCI's 80th AGM in 2007, the industry body highlighted his words of encouragement.

"He reminded us of our foundational values at our 80th AGM on January 08th, 2007, guiding FICCI to 'continue to work with that spirit of your founders and stay faithful to their grand vision and aspirations," the statement noted.

FICCI also extended heartfelt condolences to Dr Singh's family, friends, and admirers, stating, "The nation has lost a true statesman. His gentle demeanour and unwavering dedication to public service will be deeply missed. His legacy will forever guide India's economic journey."

Dr Manmohan Singh, often regarded as the architect of India's economic liberalization, leaves behind a lasting legacy of reforms and visionary leadership that transformed the nation's economy and global standing.

