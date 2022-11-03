Industry body SEA seeks genetically-modified mustard from Centre for cultivation

The vegetable oil industry Solvent Extractors' Association of India has sought 100 kgs of genetically-modified mustard seeds from the Union agriculture ministry for cultivation.

After years of scientific research, GM mustard was last week approved by Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for field trials.

The industry body is setting up over 1,000 mustard farms in various key growing states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing rabi season. In a letter to Manoj Ahuja, Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Thursday, SEA said: "We are very keen for speedy development of Mustard cultivation in the country and happy to associate with the program and pleased to utilize about 200 Mustard model farms for cultivation of GM Mustard variety during current Rabi season itself."

"We shall be thankful for your immediate response as Rabi Mustard sowing is in progress in a big way and would like to use this rabi season for the cultivation of GM Mustard," the letter read. For the record, India is the world's second-largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, and it meets around 60 per cent of its need through imports. With the formal approval of GM mustard for mass-scale cultivation in India, it is expected to reduce dependence on imported edible oils.

( With inputs from ANI )

