Industry Experts to Focus on Advanced AI and Other Technology Innovations at 2nd Edition of EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 18: Reiterating the growing importance of advanced AI innovations in electric vehicles and automotive technologies towards consolidating India's position as a global automotive hub, leading EV Enterprises, OEMs, ODM's, Electronics & Sensors and Smart Devices Infotainment Manufacturers, Investors and Auto Sector Thought leaders will converge on 25th July in New Delhi for the 2nd edition of the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum. Organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, the day-long event on the theme 'Hello World, Disrupt the Future' is supported by MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year as an Autotech partner.

According to industry reports, embedded connectivity is expected to be integrated into over 80 per cent of passenger cars, while more than 70 per cent of these vehicles are projected to incorporate autonomy features by 2030. Deliberations at the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum will focus on the emerging opportunities in the new-age automotive tech landscape, Two-Wheeler EV AutoTech Trends, Hardware-Software Integration & Emerging Roadmap in EV Charging Technology and Connected & Digital Cockpit: Software Defined Vehicles & ADAS Megatrends For The Next Decade. The panel discussions will cover the aspects of how Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) is drawing the attention of the think-tank of the auto industry in India and the future of mobility is more connected & CASE driven than ever (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric).

According to Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications, MediaTek, "Mobility of the future is "eascy" - electrified, autonomous, shared, connected and "yearly" updated. We at MediaTek have strengthened our automotive product portfolio with four auto cockpit chipsets to provide a one-stop solution for major automotive electronic components from computers to connectivity, targeting digital cockpit, infotainment and telematics units. Moreover, MediaTek's Dimensity Auto allows carmakers to deliver advanced AI across different segments, from premium to entry-level vehicles. Our strategic collaborations with OEMs help them to bring new automotive experiences and we remain committed to provide smart, connected, and incredible technologies to empower 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers."

Kamal Deep Sethi, Global ADAS / Autonomous Mobility CoE Leader, Quest Global said, "As we witness a significant transformation in automotive technology, the forthcoming AutoTech Innovation Forum will highlight the crucial integration of software-defined vehicles and ADAS into contemporary E/E architectures. I will focus on the essential role of HW-SW codesign in boosting vehicle functionality and driving comfort, signalling a new era of automotive innovation. I look forward to sharing our insights on how these developments will reshape the automotive industry and engaging in discussions about the emerging challenges and opportunities with fellow industry leaders."

Mukesh Kumar Bansal, Co-Founder & CTO, TelioEV said, "I'm happy to be a part of EV Autotech, a groundbreaking forum that will shape India's transportation future. I'm excited to network with industry leaders, participate in thought-provoking panel discussions, and hear from keynote speakers. This event has the potential to be a game changer for the companies playing in the EV ecosystem, and I'm eager to participate in the debate. With a focus on AI, Autotech, and EV, I am confident that EV Autotech Innovation Forum will propel industry innovation and growth."

Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, KONNECT added, "The world of automotive is AI driven and connected one today. The future of mobility is more connected & CASE driven than ever (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) - We are thrilled to host this power-packed AutoTech industry forum & offer the best platform in the country to a wide range of tech companies, Investors and other key stakeholders in Automotive Sector to provide a broad and balanced perspective of the latest challenges, opportunities and developments in the fast-moving world of Connected Mobility Technologies in India."

More details of the forum here konnectworldwide.com/autotech.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor