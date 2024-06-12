Industry Leaders Unite to Tackle Environmental Challenges in Wilo Sustainability Conclave

New Delhi (India), June 12: In a bid to tackle environmental challenges globally, “The Wilo Sustainability Conclave”, a significant event organized by the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) in partnership with Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps in Pune. This conclave brought together key figures from industry, government, and academia to address some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time, with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable resource management.

The event was marked by the arrival and registration of guests, followed by a series of impactful addresses and discussions. Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India, opened the evening with a warm welcome, underscoring the importance of sustainable practices for future generations.

Mr. Georg Enzweiler, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission at the German Embassy in New Delhi, delivered a special address, highlighting the critical need for international cooperation in combating climate change. Adding to the significance of the event, Mr. Deepak Mhaisekar, IAS, former Divisional Commissioner of the Government of Maharashtra, shared his valuable perspectives on the role of policy in driving sustainability.

A standout moment of the conclave was the presentation by Mr. Georg Weber, Chief Technology Officer at WILO SE. He detailed Wilo’s innovative initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, showcasing the company’s leadership in sustainability.

The evening’s centerpiece was a dynamic panel discussion on “Energy Efficiency: Innovations and Best Practices for Reducing Energy Consumption.” The panel, moderated by Rajesh Nath, featured notable experts including Mr. Gurmit Singh, President of the Indian Plumbing Association, Mr. Kiran Acharya, Managing Director of Sandvik India, Dr. Ravindra Utgikar, Vice President Corporate Strategy at Praj Industries, and Mr. Saurabh Kamdar, Associate Partner at KPMG. The discussion provided a platform for sharing cutting-edge strategies and best practices in energy efficiency.

The conclave concluded with an engaging Q&A session, followed by closing remarks from Hemant Watve, Managing Director of Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps.

The Wilo Sustainability Conclave 2024 successfully highlighted the urgent need for responsible resource management and innovative solutions to environmental challenges. It reinforced the commitment of industry leaders to a sustainable future, setting a precedent for future collaborations and initiatives.

