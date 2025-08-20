Industry must tackle renewable supply, water, and financing challenges: Srivatsan Iyer

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Srivatsan Iyer, Co-Chair, FICCI Hydrogen Energy Committee and Global CEO, Hero Future Energies, on Tuesday highlighted ensuring consistent renewable energy supply, water availability, and long-term project financing, adding that the industry must address these issues.

Speaking toat the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Iyer noted ongoing government efforts to strengthen transmission infrastructure and explore new wind zones to support the 500 GW target, stressing the need for industry adaptation to drive the sector forward.

"The summit organised by FICCI brought together key stakeholders from the green hydrogen sector, including industry representatives and policymakers, to discuss the rapid progress and ongoing challenges in the field. Notable advancements include successful reverse auctions for ammonia," Iyer said.

"However, challenges remain, particularly in ensuring a consistent supply of renewable energy, water availability, and securing long-term financing for projects. The industry must address these issues to reduce the cost of green hydrogen. Additionally, the government is focused on improving transmission infrastructure and identifying new wind zones to meet the target of 500 gigawatts by 2030, though industry learnings and adaptations are crucial for the sector's growth," he added.

At the same event, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik announced that India aims to secure nearly 10 per cent of the global demand, which is expected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030.

As part of the mission, the government has also awarded 3,000 megawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 companies, signalling a major industrial push.

Naik underlined India's larger vision, saying, "We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen export." The country has already awarded production capacity of 862,000 tonnes per annum to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Speaking to the reporters, MoS Naik said, "The Ministry is fully supportive of this initiative. A major achievement mentioned is that 50 per cent of the energy now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Additionally, the target of 500 gigawatts set by Prime Minister Modi for 2030 has been met a year early. The era of renewable energy is underway, with efforts underway to provide 24-hour electricity, especially in deficit areas, using non-renewable energy sources. The speaker also acknowledges industry concerns and commits to addressing them, expressing gratitude to all involved."

