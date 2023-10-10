Infineon Technologies Selects LTIMindtree as a Strategic Partner for SAP Transformation

BusinessWire India

Munich [Germany]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner for SAP services by Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will play a pivotal role in supporting Infineon's SAP transformation endeavours, while enabling operational excellence and process efficiencies.

In a longstanding collaboration, LTIMindtree has been deeply involved in driving Infineon's SAP Transformation initiative, which is an essential part of Infineon's digital transformation journey. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree supports Infineon to modernise its SAP application landscape, enrich the user experience, streamline business processes, and deliver contemporary digital operations across both SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Solutions. This will be achieved by leveraging advanced automation tools and accelerators from LTIMindtree's portfolio of offerings.

Harsha Deshmukh, Chief Information Officer, Infineon Technologies, said, "LTIMindtree is a trusted partner who brings the requisite approach and proven track record to enhance our digitalization program in the SAP application area. By leveraging LTIMindtree's extensive capabilities, we are poised to modernize our operations, excel within the dynamic digital landscape and unlock unprecedented process efficiencies."

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "We are excited to partner with Infineon in their digital transformation journey and this partnership is a true testament to our expertise in the semiconductor industry. With our innovation driven approach and rich portfolio of automation-led offerings, we are focused on supporting Infineon's ambitions and aligning seamlessly with their mission of pioneering solutions that drive decarbonization and digitalization, ultimately shaping a greener and more promising tomorrow."

LTIMindtree will capitalize on its comprehensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA and extensive industry insights to enable Infineon with agility in adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape. The core objective is to empower Infineon to maximize the potential of SAP S/4HANA and thereby drive substantial business impact.

