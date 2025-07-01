Infinity Group Partners with Guwahati Realtors to Shape the Future of Real Estate

New Delhi [India], July 1:The Guwahati Realtors Association (GRA) successfully hosted its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 14, 2025 in association with National Association of Realtors – India, at the Hotel Nandan in Guwahati. The landmark event brought together a diverse gathering of real estate professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders, serving as a pivotal platform for insightful discussions, invaluable networking, and the exchange of best practices crucial for the continued growth and development of Assam’s vibrant real estate sector. The session was graced by Shri. Sumanth Reddy, NAR India Chairman, Shri. Anup Dalmia, Vice President NAR India & President RECA Kolkata, Shri. Rajesh Baid, Director East Zone – NAR India, Shri Gaurav Agarwal, President GRA, Shri. Abhimanyu Modi, Secretary GRA,Shri. Pabitra Kr. Deka, Treasurer GRA.

The evening commenced radiating an atmosphere of camaraderie and intellectual curiosity. The highlight of the evening’s formal proceedings was an exceptionally engaging presentation delivered by Mr. Aninda Das, Vice President of Marketing at Infinity Group. Mr. Das captivated the audience with a detailed and thought-provoking discourse on “The Life of Realtors in India.” His presentation offered profound insights into the multifaceted challenges, triumphs, and daily realities faced by real estate brokers, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of their profession and their indispensable role in facilitating property transactions.

A significant component of the 8th AGM was the extensive networking session that allowed participants to connect, collaborate, and share experiences. The event facilitated a fertile ground for brokers from various backgrounds to interact, leading to a rich exchange of diverse perspectives and real-time insights from the field. Many attendees expressed how invaluable it was to glean knowledge directly from their peers, fostering a sense of community and collective growth within the industry. These interactions are fundamental to building a more cohesive and robust real estate community in Guwahati and beyond.

Adding to the vibrancy of the AGM, Infinity Heights Kalapahar, the premium residential resort in Guwahati, participated actively by setting up a dedicated stall space. Their presence offered attendees an exclusive opportunity to learn about their latest offerings and understand the unique value proposition of their high-end paradise – premium residential projects in Guwahati. This participation underscored the commitment of leading developers to engage directly with the brokerage community and support initiatives that strengthen the real estate market.

The AGM also featured an insightful panel discussion titled “Real Estate Strategies & Best Practices.” This session was designed to equip real estate professionals with actionable knowledge and contemporary approaches to navigate the complexities of the market. Top industry experts graced the panel, sharing their personal journeys, successful strategies, and practical tips accumulated from years of experience. Their candid discussions covered a wide array of topics, from market analysis and client management to legal compliance and sustainable development, providing attendees with a holistic view of the sector’s current landscape and future trajectories. The presence of these esteemed panelists, who are actively shaping the real estate landscape of Assam, added immense value to the discourse, inspiring and educating the audience.

A spokesperson for the Guwahati Realtors Association stated, “Our 8th Annual General Meeting truly embodied our mission to build the future of real estate, together. The participation, enthusiasm, and invaluable contributions from everyone, especially the compelling presentation by Mr. Aninda Das, Vice President Marketing, Infinity and the wisdom shared by our expert panelists, made this AGM an unparalleled success. We are confident that the insights gained and the connections forged will empower our members to achieve new heights.”

The Guwahati Realtors Association (GRA) remains dedicated to upholding professional standards, fostering a collaborative environment, and advocating for the interests of real estate professionals in Guwahati. The success of the 8th AGM reaffirms GRA’s commitment to facilitating knowledge-sharing and promoting ethical practices that contribute to the sustainable development of the region’s real estate market.

About Infinity Heights, Guwahati:

The Tallest Premium Residential Resort at Kalapahar, Guwahati developed by Infinity Group. www.infinityheights.in

