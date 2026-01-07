Infinity Learn Launches 'Infinity One', a Premium Personalised 1:1 Online Tutoring for Grades 4-12

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7: Infinity Learn, one of India's leading digital learning platforms and an initiative of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, today announced the launch of Infinity One, a premium personalised 1:1 online tutoring programme for students in Grades 4 -12 across CBSE, Foundation, JEE and NEET.

Infinity One has been designed to address a core challenge in today's education landscape. While students have more access to content than ever before, many still lack personalised attention, timely feedback, and structured academic support. The programme offers 100% live one-on-one tutoring with dedicated teachers, ensuring that learning adapts to each student's pace, strengths, and areas of improvement. Every learner begins with a detailed induction and diagnostic process, followed by a customised academic plan aligned with school curriculum and competitive exam goals. Alongside live classes, students receive continuous assessments, handwritten answer evaluations, recorded sessions, integrated learning resources, and round-the-clock doubt-solving support. For Grade 11 & 12 students, Infinity One also integrates structured test preparation, performance analytics, and well-being support to help manage academic pressure and improve exam readiness.

Delighted with the launch of this new initiative, Ms. Sushma Boppana, CEO and Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions said, "Every student has different learning needs, strengths, and aspirations. Infinity One brings together academic rigour, personal mentorship, and continuous feedback to reflect the kind of support students truly need today to achieve beyond their goals. Through structured academics, personalised mentoring, and continuous feedback, the programme supports students at every stage, building strong foundations, encouraging higher goals, and driving sustained theoretical improvement."

"With Infinity One, we don't ask whether the syllabus is complete, we ask whether the child can solve the problem," said Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn.

Ujjwal added, "Most students know where they are struggling, a concept that doesn't click, a problem they can't crack, a gap that keeps showing up in tests. What they lack is timely, focused help to solve that struggle. Unfortunately, most tutoring is still driven by syllabus completion and batch pace rather than individual learning blocks. With Infinity One', we flip that equation. The teacher's role is not to move ahead with the chapter, but to step in exactly where the child is stuck and work through it until clarity is achieved. Every session is guided by the learner's need in that moment. This shift from teaching content to resolving learning struggles is what makes Infinity One truly personalised."

Key highlights of Infinity One

- 100% live personalised 1:1 online class with dedicated teachers.

- Custom academic plans based on diagnostic assessments and learning goals.

- Subjective assessments, including handwritten answer evaluation.

- Practice scanner, a specialised camera device, teachers track a student's problem-solving process live.

- Wellbeing Sessions: To build a "Champion Mindset," students have 1:1 access to certified performance coaches.

- Integrated learning ecosystem with recordings, notes, videos, MCQs, PYQs, and printed books.

- 24x7 doubt resolution and structured parent-teacher engagement.

