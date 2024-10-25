Infobip and Singtel Partner to Advance Customer Engagement for Singapore Businesses with Rich Communication Services

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 25: Businesses in Singapore can now deliver next-generation customer experiences through rich, interactive messaging, thanks to a new partnership between global cloud communications platform Infobip and Asia's leading communications technology group, Singtel. Rich Communication Services (RCS) marks a significant step forward in business messaging, empowering companies to transform ordinary mobile messages into interactive brand experiences that drive deeper customer engagement and boost conversions.

RCS is an evolution from SMS that delivers the advanced capabilities of over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps. This next-generation technology allows businesses in industries such as banking and finance, gaming, retail, and ecommerce to engage with customers in entirely new ways, offering:

* Enhanced engagement: RCS empowers businesses to send rich media messages, including images, videos, and carousels, creating a more captivating and interactive experience for customers. Branded messaging options further enhance trust and recognition, fostering stronger customer relationships.

* Seamless interactivity: RCS facilitates two-way communication, allowing customers to respond directly within messages or perform actions like booking appointments or making purchases without leaving the messaging interface. This streamlined approach enhances convenience and satisfaction.

As an experienced communication platform provider, Infobip works closely with telecoms globally to provide RCS to businesses, as it had already done successfully across Europe and Latin America. Leveraging this experience and expertise, businesses in Singapore can confidently roll out RCS services and capitalize on these benefits.

"Companies want to better engage their customers in more interactive ways, especially on their mobile devices. RCS provides customers with more personalized communication that will help businesses build stronger relationships and drive business results. We look forward to empowering organizations with this capability to help them build brand affinity with their customers." said Terence Lai Tuck Leong, VP of Digitalisation, Products and Partnerships, Singtel Singapore

"The introduction of RCS messaging marks a significant step for customer engagement in Singapore as businesses aim to elevate their communications to meet evolving consumer expectations. Singtel's deep understanding of the Singaporean market, combined with Infobip's global experience and expertise in RCS, will empower local businesses to connect with customers securely through rich, branded two-way conversations," said Lim Jiun Kei, Head of Operator Partnership Region at Infobip.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

