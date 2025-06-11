Infobip Unveils CXOP: The Next Generation of AI-Powered Customer Conversations

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 11: Global cloud communications platform Infobip today announced its Conversational Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) a game-changing solution that places agentic AI at the heart of every customer interaction. CXOP enables brands to move beyond static, rules-based workflows to deliver dynamic, goal-oriented conversations across marketing, sales, and support at scale. The announcement builds on Infobip's AI Hub, marking a major step forward by natively infusing agentic AI across Infobip's entire award-winning product stack unifying channels, data, and automation into a single intelligent platform.

Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, CXOP uses intelligent AI agents to orchestrate personalized customer journeys across channels like WhatsApp, RCS, and web chat. These agents understand context, act autonomously, and seamlessly collaborate with human teams when needed reducing time to resolution, improving loyalty, and cutting costs.

Today's consumers expect instant, relevant, and seamless interactions no matter what the channel. CXOP meets this demand by unifying messaging, automation, and AI-powered assistance within a single, intelligent platform that adapts to behavior, sentiment, and intent in real time.

With CXOP, businesses can:

- Deliver empathetic, goal-driven AI interactions across channels

- Slash response times and reduce service costs through automation

- Increase lead conversion and campaign performance with real-time personalization

- Support hybrid teams with human-in-the-loop for complex cases

- Launch fast with no-code or full-code deployment options

At its core, CXOP leverages a network of intelligent, agentic AI assistants that understand user intent and execute context-sensitive workflows. These agents don't just answer they guide, solve, and act, creating fluid, human-like experiences from lead generation to retention.

"CXOP enables enterprises to move beyond static workflows and deliver intelligent, empathetic interactions at scale," said Ivan Ostojic, Chief Business Officer at Infobip."It's a foundational step toward building AI-first customer experiences that drive measurable business impact."

"Using agentic AI instead of a rules-based automation, Infobip's new CXOP is an enhancement for customer experiences," said Myladie Stoumbou, Sr Director ISV Partnerships, at Microsoft. "Available within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, clients can access such certified products and eliminate the complexity of managing individual vendor relationships."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

- Infobip ranked as Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

- Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)

- Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor