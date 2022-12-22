INFONOBLE brings up CRM Suite, a 360-degree view of your customers at an affordable price

Now Implementing CRM solution is made possible for any size of customer be it SOHO, SMB, SME, (Enterprise) with an affordable price, ease of implementation and with a user friendly UI for best in class CX with NobleCRM.

INFONOBLE was started in September 2014, by Rahul Vador and Ashish VD Thapliyal. The company was started with the goal of providing the best CRM solutions to corporates and began trying to identify the region of the problem that needed to be solved in order to give effective solutions.

INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd has come up with a complete CRM suite at an affordable price. With its software as a service (SaaS), NobleCRM is a Customer Relationship Management (CX) Platform that enables everyone to delight both customers and employees. For setting up and streamlining the business in sales, marketing, and customer services, it is suggested as the Best CRM Software.

NobleCRM offers all of the best current Customer Experience (CX) processes, including sales management, customer service, actionable analytics, integration with social media, and all of the team and customer communication in one platform.

"To assist large business sectors in streamlining their customer contact management (CX) procedures, we made the decision to develop the CRM Suite, which at first featured Dialer, Ticketing, and Chatbot solutions.To begin this project well, we put together the best team we could. By 2017, we had created the full CRM Suite as well as one additional, a highly effective product called the Sales CRM. Including Dialer (NobleDialer), Ticketing (NobleDesk), Chatbot (NobleChatbot, and Sales CRM (NobleSales CRM), we now had a comprehensive list of effective CRM systems. After that, we intended to release the products to the market, but before doing so, we wanted to carefully assess each one to make sure we were giving our clients the greatest products possible." Said Rahul Vador, Director - Technology, INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"By 2019 we were able to resolve all of the concerns reported by CRM users from various organizations. We had now put all of our products on the market. As a result, a couple of customers such as Suzuki Motorcycles, Quest Diagnostics, Jaypee Hospital, BPTP Ltd, and Hartron Communication Ltd were among have been added to our customer list. We acquired more confidence in integrating our products into all of the major corporates after ensuring high production and efficiency prior to, during, and after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Today we can proudly say that we have achieved many milestones in just a short span of existence as we not just have developed a complete CRM suite Noble CRM-Omni Channel but have deployed a range of products to many verticals like; BPOs, Call Centers, Automobiles, Manufacturing Media. Retail, Builder, Pharma, Healthcare, Insurance, and Legal to streamline their customer support process (CX). The product has reached new horizons and our company has been awarded as among the best CRMs." said Ashish VD Thapliyal, Director - Sales, INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"Businesses can use Noble CRM to easily and swiftly meet the expectations of their team members and customers. We accomplish this by using a special technique to create and offer software-as-a-service that is effective, straightforward to install, and tailored to the end user. Infonoble creates technology that is functional for all users, making it simple to improve customer experience (CX) through first-rate customer care, sales automation, lead management, and other effective assistance. We understand our customer's needs and customize the best solutions ensuring the best of our quality at affordable rates. Companies such as ZOHO, SalesForce, Freshworks, and C-Zentrix are in the same market where we are digging a hole. we are working towards offering all the luxuries at very affordable prices without compromising any feature. We have a clear target to have at least 25 signed active partners pan India in the upcoming time of year." Ashish VD Thapliyal added.

For more information: https://www.infonoble.com/

