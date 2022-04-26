Infopercept Consulting and Shuffle join hands to Make Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Feasible for All Organizations

Infopercept, a Global Managed Detection and Response service company, today announced its partnership with Shuffle, a Global open-source Security Orchestration, Automation and Response provider.

Under this partnership, both the companies will work to make SOAR an affordable technology for all types of organizations. The organizations under this partnership will develop features of Shuffle, provide global support, and expand the reach of Shuffle globally.

Excited about the partnership, Fredrik Oedegaardstuen, CEO of Shuffle said, "Security Orchestration, Automation and Response is a very useful technology in every security environment to make our common response to threats even stronger. Unfortunately, this technology is costly for many of the organizations globally. To ensure continuous access for everyone, Shuffle was built as an open-source platform. With this partnership, we would like to take it to the next level and make it available for all organizations by providing them the much-needed support"

"Cyberattacks have become commonplace now; they are everywhere," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, Infopercept Consulting. "Due to the digital transformation and interconnectivity of so many entities together, security has become a mammoth task. It needs the right kind of combination of automation and human efforts. SOAR is one technology that helps organizations to make their security automated thereby making their response to threats faster and stronger. However, automation also needs human efforts to make it work. This is where this partnership will work. We will help organizations to optimize Shuffle, which is an open-source SOAR platform, through our support. This way, they can have this expensive technology in their organization to take their security to the next level."

Shuffle is based out of Norway and Infopercept, which has offices in India, UK, US, Malaysia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka, will make Shuffle available to organizations across the world. To cater to the different time zones of the various countries, the development and support centre which is in India, will work round-the-clock and provide services 24*7.

For more information about Infopercept, visit

For more information about Shuffle, visit

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor