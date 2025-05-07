Infosys and International Tennis Hall of Fame Renew Collaboration until 2028, Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Tennis

PRNewswire

Newport (Rhode Island) [US], May 7: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) have announced an extension of their collaboration for a further three years that will help support the Hall of Fame's mission to preserve the history of tennis as well as the iconic induction celebration that will feature the likes of Maria Sharapova and Bob & Mike Bryan in the Class of 2025.

Last year, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame launched Famers Duel, a new generative AI digital fan engagement game powered by Infosys Topaz. The experience allows tennis fans to own a pack of digital legends cards of players such as Tracy Austin, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Leander Paes and Michael Chang. The cards are customized using generative AI and players engage in a tennis-style digital game against friends, the game bot, or any other fan joining the game from around the world - bringing together the tennis community in an arcade style experience. This launch demonstrates how technology can connect with modern audiences while honoring the rich heritage of tennis.

The experience builds on existing innovations such as the Metaverse Museum, launched in 2023, where fans can explore the grounds of the ITHF, view larger-than-life holographic statues of Hall of Famers, and learn about the legends through their careers, stats, trivia, and more. Notably, over 10,000 fans have already visited the Metaverse Museum, further enhancing its impact and engagement.

Sumit Virmani, Executive Vice President, and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Through thoughtfully designed digital innovations and generative AI, Infosys is transforming how tennis fans engage with the sport, bringing them closer to their favorite Hall of Fame players and the rich heritage of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. We are delighted to support ITHF's mission to preserve the history of tennis and celebrate its champions through the lens of digital innovation."

"The International Tennis Hall of Fame is thrilled to continue our partnership with Infosys and work together to innovate how fans experience tennis history and learn about legends," said Dan Faber, CEO, International Tennis Hall of Fame. "The innovations we have developed thus far are just a starting point for how the ITHF can continue to benefit from Infosys' leadership in tech and AI. We look forward to exciting and engaging projects ahead."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 267 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

Safe Harbor

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

