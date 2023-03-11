Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns after long tenure

Infosys president Mohit Joshi has resigned from the company after a long tenure to join rival Tech Mahindra, the two firms informed the Stock Exchange.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the resignation of Mohit Joshi, President. Effective March 11, 2023 he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company, the Infosys exchange filing added.

Mohit has over 18 years of professional experience working across the US, India, Mexico, and Europe. His area of expertise lies in the intersection of financial services and technology. Mohit was also selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum, Davos earlier this year.