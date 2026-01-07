Infosys Shares Rise 1% After Partnering With Amazon Web Services on Generative AI

Shares of Infosys rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday to Rs 1,632.6 after the IT services major announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI (artificial intelligence). Infosys stock outperformed the broader Nifty 50, which slipped around 0.1 percent today. Despite the day’s gains, Infosys shares remain down about 15.4 percent over the past one year. Infosys said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services to integrate its AI-first platform Infosys Topaz, with AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant Amazon Q Developer. The objective is to improve internal productivity and deliver AI services for clients across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

As part of the tie-up, Infosys is deploying Infosys Topaz across its internal operations, particularly within the software development lifecycle. The integration with Amazon Q Developer is expected to support automated documentation and provide targeted assistance for code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernisation, helping improve efficiency and accuracy while accelerating project timelines.Commenting on the collaboration, AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta said the tie-up would help enterprises adopt generative AI at scale and improve efficiency across operations. Infosys executive vice president Balakrishna D R said the partnership would be used to drive changes in both internal processes and client-facing services, particularly across technology and business functions.

Infosys had a rough start to 2026 after global brokerage CLSA struck a cautious tone, urging investors to trim positions as Q3 FY26 earnings are likely to remain subdued.Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro fell over 2 percent each, while Persistent Systems declined around 2 percent. Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped more than 1 percent, and Mphasis and Coforge were also in the red with marginal losses.LTIMindtree bucked the trend, trading marginally higher.