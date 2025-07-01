Infrasity Engineers a New Era of Developer-First Content, Scaling SaaS Adoption Across the US, EU, and Israel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Infrasity, an engineering-led go-to-market and technical content accelerator, today announced its expanded services for early-stage, developer-first B2B SaaS startups across the United States, Europe, and Israel. The New Delhi-based startup works exclusively with engineering and product teams to create hands-on technical assets, ranging from SDK onboarding guides to live demo templates, that keep pace with rapidly evolving software products.

"You can't explain a Kubernetes operator or AI agent framework with a keyword-optimized blog. Our customers need launch-ready docs, working SDK examples, and videos that their sales teams can use in the next prospect call, and we deliver all of that at breakneck speed," said Shantanu Das, Founder, Infrasity

Filling a Gap in Technical Storytelling

After speaking to hundreds of founders and growth heads at leading B2B SaaS companies, Infrasity identified a critical shortfall in conventional content offerings. Generic agencies and non-technical freelancers often lag behind weekly product sprints, resulting in outdated documentation, stalled integrations, and frustrated users. Traditional monthly retainerssometimes exceeding $12,000frequently yield diminishing returns after just three to six months, according to those same startup leaders.

Quantifying the Impact

Independent analyses suggest that for a SaaS company generating $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), improving developer-focused documentation to reduce customer churn by just two percentage points can translate into roughly $200,000 in additional revenue each year.

Moreover, more than half of professional developers (52 percent) cite poor API documentation as their primary barrier to adoption, while 62 percent say they turn to unofficial resources when official docs fall short, further undermining trust and retention. Incomplete or unclear guides also correlate with a 64 percent increase in support tickets, pulling engineering teams into reactive support & sales cycles rather than strategic initiatives.

Engineer-Led Content, from Code Samples to Live Demos

In contrast to static reference manuals, Infrasity embeds experienced engineers and technical writers directly within client teams. Together, they produce:

* Interactive SDK integrations: Language-specific code samples hosted on GitHub that users can fork and run immediately.

* Architecture diagrams and troubleshooting playbooks: Detailed visuals and step-by-step guides for complex deployment scenarios.

* Hands-on demo environments: Fully configured repositories and templates that showcase product capabilities in real time.

* Webflow-ready landing pages: SEO-optimized microsites designed to highlight developer use cases and reduce the friction between discovery and evaluation.

"Our clients ship fast, and so do we," said Shantanu, himself an infrastructure engineer by practice. "We ensure their technical stories launch alongside every product update, no lag, no fluff, just reliable, accurate content that developers actually use."

Early Success Across AI, Observability, and DevTools

Since its 2024 debut, Infrasity has supported a diverse roster of startups, including:

* Kubiya.ai, an AI agent platform that scaled from stealth mode to market launch with a series of technical blog posts and video explainers.

* Firefly.ai, a cloud asset management and IaC governance platform, used Infrasity's content engine to educate DevOps teams on drift detection and policy-as-code, leading to higher feature adoption and category ownership.

* Lovable.so, an AI-driven app-building platform that differentiated itself in a crowded identity space by publishing ready-to-run sample projects and integration blueprints.

Looking Ahead

Building on this momentum, Infrasity plans to introduce prepackaged "onboarding kits" and an open-source library of best-practice recipes for common infrastructure patterns later this year. These resources aim to serve as turnkey assets for startups scaling beyond $15 million ARR, further reducing time-to-value for developer communities.

"We've quietly become one of the fastest-growing developer marketing companies out there by shipping technical assets that move the GTM needle. Now we're going a step further: productizing everything that used to take weeks. From auto-generating SEO-aligned outlines to surfacing use cases your ideal customers are actively searching for," said Shantanu.

About Infrasity

Infrasity is the execution partner trusted by fast-moving B2B SaaS startups for everything beyond product and sales, Webflow websites, Reddit marketing, technical content, and GTM strategy. Whether it's a conversion-optimized site, launch-ready documentation, or explainer videos that simplify your product story, Infrasity helps early teams move fast, eliminating the need to hire separate writers, designers, or marketers.

From YC backed DevTools to AI infrastructure startups scaling past $40M ARR, Infrasity works as an extension of your team to ship landing pages, SDK guides, demo templates, resources that accelerate feature adoption, reduce pre-sales engineering effort, and drive organic discovery, all built by developers and growth specialists who understand your tech stack.

