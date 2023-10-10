Infrastructure Leaders with Rs 6 Trillion Order Books Converge in Delhi for 9th India Construction Festival

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 10: India has already spent Rs 6 trillion of its Rs 10 trillion budget on infrastructure by September 2023. Resultantly order books are bursting. The highly anticipated 9th India Construction Festival is set to bring together the head honchos of the construction industry with over Rs 6 trillion order books centre stage in Delhi on 12th October. Hosted by the FIRST Construction Council in partnership with Construction World and Equipment India magazine, this festival, scheduled for October 12, 2023, at Shangri La, New Delhi, is poised to unite industry stakeholders for three major events: the 13th India Roads Conference, the 11th Equipment India Awards, and the 21st CW Global Awards.

Financial model to measure growth

Clarifying the role of the event, the Founder, Pratap Padode, said, "The India Construction Festival hosts Construction World Global Awards which have completed 20 years of assessment of performance appraisal of construction companies as per its PERGRO model. The model uniquely assesses financial performance over five years giving due weightage to both profit and topline growth and then allows the jury to add a qualitative layer on top. Its findings have stood the test of time over two decades. The industry with over Rs 5 trillion of topline revenue will be attending the event and FIRST Construction Council always raises the bar on performance for the growth of India's infrastructure sector." International engineering and design firms will also be felicitated with the presence of their editor of the New York-based Engineering News-Record at the event too, informed Padode.

Confluence of Construction Leaders

The event is to host a distinguished lineup of dignitaries from various sectors of the infrastructure and construction industry:

Participating companies include L&T, BKT, Bonfiglioli, Timken, DRAIPL, APCO, ACE, Schwing Stetter, Tata Hitachi, SANY, J Kumar Infraprojects, PNC Infratech, Caterpillar, Autodesk, Terex, Dextra, Wirtgen, Welspun, JSW Steel, JSW Cement, Gulf Oil, Tiki Tar, Liugong, Zhuzoor, Dev India, PSP, AFCONS, SPS Steel among others.

13th India Roads Conference: Transforming Road Infrastructure (9:30 am to 4 pm)

Theme: Road Construction Business: Establishing Safe | Sustainable | Inclusive | Intelligent Road Network in India

The 13th India Roads Conference is a must-attend event for road construction industry stakeholders. It focuses on the transformation of road infrastructure, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. Renowned experts, policymakers, and industry leaders will discuss innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and funding opportunities that promise to revolutionize India's road construction landscape.

11th Equipment India Awards: Recognizing Excellence (4:30 pm to 6 pm)

The 11th Equipment India Awards is the country's only recognition of the best performers in the construction equipment industry. Leading equipment manufacturers are investing significantly in the latest technologies and product portfolios to support India's economic growth. This event recognizes excellence in this critical sector.

Register

The India Construction Festival promises valuable insights, networking opportunities, and the chance for industry professionals to contribute to India's infrastructure success story. Don't miss this remarkable event!

For inquiries, please contact: FIRST Construction Council

Website: IndiaConstructionFestival.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor