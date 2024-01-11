"Infrastructure needs to be built for sovereign AI in India", says Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Nvidia

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Nvidia Global Field Operations, unveiled two key initiatives aimed at fortifying the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape in India during his address in Gandhinagar.

Trivedi emphasised the critical need for dedicated infrastructure for sovereign AI in India. He shared Nvidia's collaboration with major business houses to establish the essential hardware and software framework for sovereign generative AI in the country.

Trivedi said, "We have two specific initiatives. One is that infrastructure needs to be built for sovereign AI in India. So, we are working with all the big business houses. That will create the infrastructure hardware and software for sovereign generative AI in India".

He added, "The second big issue that we want to help solve is talent capability. We have created incredible content available freely, and we want to work with partners to deliver that content to all the universities, technical institutions and start-ups and researchers that are in India."

This ambitious initiative aligns with India's growing interest in AI technologies and aims to create a robust foundation for future developments.

Speaking on the second major challenge, Trivedi highlighted Nvidia's commitment to addressing talent capability in the AI sector.

The company has developed substantial content, which will be made available freely. The objective is to collaborate with partners to disseminate this content across universities, technical institutions, startups, and research organizations throughout India.

The collaboration with business houses underscores Nvidia's dedication to fostering an ecosystem that supports the development and deployment of AI technologies.

By actively engaging with academic institutions, startups, and researchers, Nvidia aims to bridge the talent gap and equip India with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the field of AI.

The initiatives introduced by Nvidia are expected to have a far-reaching impact on the AI landscape in India, positioning the country as a significant player in the global AI arena.

The efforts align with the Indian government's vision for embracing and leveraging advanced technologies to drive innovation and economic growth.

