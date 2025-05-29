Initial Hygiene Breaks the Silence on Periods with "If Periods Could Talk" Menstrual Hygiene Day Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: This Menstrual Hygiene Day, Initial Hygiene is breaking the silence surrounding periods with a campaign that gives menstruation a voice of its own#PeriodDignity. Initial Hygiene, India's leading hygiene services provider, has launched a compelling advocacy campaign titled "If Periods Could Talk." The campaign brings to life the inner monologue of menstruation itselfgiving voice to the millions of women across India who menstruate and often face silence, shame, and a lack of essential hygiene facilities.

Through evocative messaging and personification on social media, the campaign shines a light on the everyday contradictions surrounding menstruation hotels that stock snacks but not pads, offices that invest in comfort but overlook menstrual care, and a culture that treats a biological reality as taboo. If Periods Could Talk is a call to action for #PeriodDignity, reminding us that while periods ask for dignity, Initial Hygiene helps deliver it.

India's menstrual hygiene landscape reveals stark realities. Despite widespread use of sanitary products, many still rely on unhygienic alternatives due to limited access to proper facilities. Across the country, countless girls are forced to abandon their education simply because safe and dignified menstrual care is not available to them. These challenges are not just isolated issuesthey reflect a deeper, systemic problem where institutional neglect and cultural silence combine to create a crisis of dignity, health, and opportunity for those who menstruate.

Through this campaign, Initial Hygiene is calling for systemic change and steering conversation that can encourage companies to look for scalable solutions. The brand has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive menstrual hygiene infrastructureranging from feminine hygiene units and sanitary napkin vending machines to complete washroom hygiene and maintenance services. These solutions ensure that menstruation is managed with dignity, discretion, and reliability, transforming washrooms into truly inclusive spaces.

Nishat Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Initial Hygiene India, emphasized the need for this shift, stating, "As an organization Initial Hygiene has been a steadfast partner for washroom hygiene with a special emphasis on securing professional spaces for millions of women. Through this campaign on World Menstrual Hygiene day, we seek to call out the contradictions and challenge work places, public institutions and society at large to invest in infrastructure that provides women the period dignity that they deserve"

With "If Periods Could Talk," Initial Hygiene is not only sparking a national conversation but also challenging confronting the stigma, and encouraging institutions to invest in infrastructure. As a society we need to ensure that no one is denied education, comfort, or dignity simply because they menstruate. Because when periods talk, it's time we all listen.

About Rentokil Initial: Initial Hygiene is India's leading hygiene service provider, operating across North America, Europe, the UK & Rest of World, Asia, and the Pacific in more than 88 countries. Initial Hygiene is part of the Rentokil Initial group and provides services that protect people and enhance lives, safeguarding against pest-borne disease risks and poor hygiene while protecting health, well-being, and brand reputation.

This Menstrual Hygiene Day, Rentokil Initial Hygiene calls on organisations across India to listen to these voices, acknowledge these truths, and create workplaces where periods are met with dignity, not silence. Because when clean disposal isn't accessible, it's not hygiene that's lacking - it's dignity.

