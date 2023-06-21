Innovation at its finest: How Sattva Group is driving India's real estate industry

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Sattva Group, founded in 1993, has emerged as one of India's most prominent and respected Real Estate builders. With a strong presence in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Coimbatore and Mumbai, the Group has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the industry.

Commercial Tech Parks - Paving the Future of Green Workspaces

Sattva Group's commitment to providing quality construction and timely delivery is exemplified in its world-class commercial projects. The Group's flagship project, Sattva Knowledge City, in Hyderabad, stands tall as one of Asia's largest and most futuristic IT complexes. Spread across 30 acres, this well-designed property boasts 11 million sq. ft. of built-up space, housing global conglomerates. Its buildings are technologically advanced pre-LEED-certified, IT/ITES buildings developed and constructed as per the CII's Indian Green Buildings Council (IGBC) rating system, exemplifying Sattva Group's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In its endeavour to establish green practices and pave the future of Tech Parks, Sattva Group ensures that solar panels and solar hot water systems are used across all its IT Parks. The use of solar PV Panels generates electricity, which ensures the reduction in overall electrical consumption of the projects, making Sattva a futuristic builder in this space.

Sattva is also a leader in the space of rainwater harvesting. Runoff rainwater is harvested 100 per cent, treated and reused. The surface runoff from paved streets, parking lots, sidewalks, podiums, roads and landscape areas, connects to the site storm water drainage network, allowing recharge of the groundwater table, with recharge pits available at appropriate locations. ETFE roofing technology used at the podium levels reduces the temperature by 4 degrees. Performance glass in the facade and glass windows ensures that the outside heat is absorbed and only 20 per cent of the heat enters the building. Add to that, integrated facade lights and timer-based lighting equipment powered by IBMS software for a harmonious lighting effect.

A front-runner in the 'zero waste' concept, Sattva ensures that wet waste is also accounted for, in its futuristic projects. It goes into organic waste convertors (OWC) for further treatment.

Taking it to the next level - Data Centres, Co-living & Co-working Spaces

In addition to IT parks, Sattva Group has diversified its portfolio to include co-working spaces, co-living facilities, and data centres, recognizing emerging opportunities in these asset classes. The Group's investment in Simpliwork, a flexible-office space player operational in multiple cities, highlights its focus on meeting the evolving needs of corporate clients. With an inventory of 30,000 beds, the Group's investment in Co-live, a technology-driven co-living space provider, caters to the housing requirements of students and working professionals.

Furthermore, Sattva Group's foray into the data centre business reflects its forward-thinking approach to addressing the growing digital consumption in India. With two data centres already built in Mumbai and Bengaluru and plans to expand into Chennai and Hyderabad, the Group is well-positioned to tap into the rising demand for this specialised asset class.

Residential Revolution: Creating Dream Homes for All

Sattva Group's innovative prowess extends beyond commercial developments, making it a force to be reckoned with in the residential sector. Recognising the need for affordable housing, Sattva Group recently expanded into this space, aiming to fulfil the dreams of aspiring homeowners. With Smart Homes launched at Bidadi and two more in the pipeline, the Group is making significant strides in providing affordable housing solutions. Sattva Group's recently launched residential project, Aeropolis, near the airport, captures the essence of convenient living in this thriving region. Its other innovative homes in North Bengaluru include Sattva Exotic, designed by an international architect with innovative features and Sattva Park Cubix with 70 per cent open spaces. Sattva Greenage built in 2017 offers over 100 amenities and is located close to the thriving hub of Koramangala. One of the tallest residential towers - 'The 42' in Kolkata is further proof of the group's unmatched expertise to create awe-inspiring homes.

Additionally, the Group has also introduced its latest residential project, Sattva Bliss. Located in Budigere in east Bengaluru, the project spans 3.3 acres and features three magnificent towers offering 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments with breathtaking green views. With top-notch amenities, beautiful landscaping, and excellent connectivity, Sattva Bliss emphasises the Group's commitment to building homes for all strata of society. The highlight of Sattva's projects is connectivity, with almost all of them located close to metro stations.

Innovation in Motion: The IMAGE Tower

Continuing its quest for innovation, Sattva Group is collaborating with the Telangana government to build the IMAGE Tower, a state-of-the-art centre for animation, gaming, and visual effects in Hyderabad. Spanning an extensive area of 16,00,000 sq. ft., this world-class commercial property will be the backbone of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) sector. This highly innovative project is expected to contribute significantly to tech exports and employment generation in the region.

Conclusion: Pioneering Progress and Embracing Possibilities

Sattva Group's journey from a humble beginning in 1993 to becoming a leading player in the Indian real estate industry is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence. By embracing innovation and diversification, Sattva has revolutionised both the residential and commercial sectors, creating spaces that reflect the evolving needs of modern society. Today, the group has diversified into 12 business verticals and is on top of its game. Its arduous journey since its inception is marked by a steely resolve to deliver to the highest standards of international quality, be it commercial or residential spaces.

Sattva Group

With three decades under its belt, the Sattva Group has completed an impressive 69 million sq. ft. of construction, with an additional 40 million sq. ft. in various stages of planning and development. It has a consistent "A Stable" rating from CRISIL, a leading financial rating agency since 2010, consolidating its reputation as a reliable and trusted brand. With a diversified portfolio encompassing commercial and residential spaces, as well as ventures into education, hospitality, data centres, warehousing, co-working, and co-living, Sattva Group continues to push boundaries and shape the future of the Indian real estate industry.

