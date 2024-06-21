Innovation Takes Center Stage: Wadhwani Foundation’s Standout Presence at 21BY72 Startup Summit 2024 Signals Bright Future for Indian Startups

The Foundation's Booth G-4 was a hub of activity, drawing crowds eager to learn.

The “Master Your Startup Story” workshop was a success, inspiring attendees including students, startups, investors, and mentors.

Wadhwani Foundation recognized for contributions to fostering the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 21: The Wadhwani Foundation celebrated a groundbreaking success at the prestigious 21BY72 Startup Summit 2024 India, which took place on June 15th and 16th, 2024, at Avadh Utopia, Gujarat. The Foundation made a significant impact at the event, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to empowering startups and driving economic growth in India.

At the event, the Wadhwani Foundation made a lasting impact as its booth (G-4) attracted a vibrant crowd of aspiring entrepreneurs and established startups from across Gujarat. Attendees eagerly engaged with the Foundation’s team, learning about its comprehensive suite of initiatives and programs designed to fuel startup growth and success.

The Foundation’s workshop, “Master Your Startup Story & Investor Due Diligence,” proved to be a highlight, drawing a diverse audience of students, startups, investors, and mentors. The workshop provided invaluable insights on crafting compelling startup narratives and successfully navigating the investor due diligence process.

The Wadhwani Foundation’s active participation and recognized contributions at 21BY72 further solidify its position as a catalyst for India’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, as the Foundation remains dedicated to driving innovation and growth in India through its continued support of the startup community.

The overwhelming response to our initiatives underscores the immense potential of Indian startups. We are honored to contribute to this vibrant ecosystem and remain committed to driving innovation and economic growth.”

About Wadhwani Foundation:

Wadhwani Foundation is a high-growth tech organization dedicated to social good. It is a global not-for-profit with the primary mission of accelerating economic development by driving job creation through large-scale initiatives in skilling, entrepreneurship, government digital transformation, and innovation & research. Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, the Foundation is scaling impact across multiple countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Through innovative programs that leverage the latest technology and expansive global networks, it democratizes access to world-class resources needed to improve livelihoods and change lives.

For more information and to register for the discussions, please visit [Website: www.wadhwanifoudation.org]

Are you an early-stage startup ready to take your growth to the next level? The Wadhwani Foundation’s Liftoff program empowers ambitious founders with the resources and guidance they need to thrive. The programs are offered at NO COST. Learn more and apply today!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor