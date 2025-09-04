Innovations Powered by GIS and AI Take Center Stage at Esri India User Conference 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 4: Esri India, the country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider, successfully hosted the Delhi edition of its flagship event, Esri India User Conference (UC) 2025, where discussions around the innovations powered by GIS and AI took center stage. This year's theme, "GIS - Integrating Everything, Everywhere," highlighted the transformative role of GIS in unifying data, domains, and geographies. The event also spotlighted the growing convergence of GIS with other emerging technologies, such as digital twins and the Internet of Things (IoT).

At the conference, organizations from across India showcased how GIS is driving innovation and resilience. From predictive modeling and real-time monitoring to automated decision-making, GIS applications are strengthening critical sectors such as urban planning, disaster response, utilities, agriculture, infrastructure, land administration, water resource management, and natural resource management.

During the event, intriguing sessions explored how GeoAI, AI assistants, and AI agents within the ArcGIS AI framework are redefining decision-making across various industries, including business, infrastructure, energy, and all levels of government. These insights were brought to life through engaging demos, technology tracks, paper presentations, and an interactive expocreating a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "The convergence of AI and geospatial intelligence is opening new frontiers of innovation. While Esri's GIS technology continues to advance rapidly, AI is evolving just as fast. At this year's User Conference, sessions, demos, and discussions underscored the critical importance of harnessing this integration to shape a more sustainable future. To accelerate this journey, we have established the GIS and AI Competency Centre, designed to help our customers extract deeper insights, automate workflows, and make faster, more informed decisions."

Esri India has committed over Rs. 150 crore to its new GIS and AI Competency Centre, designed to accelerate innovation in geospatial analytics powered by AI. The Centre aims to provide organizations with advanced tools and expertise to address high-impact challenges and harness the full potential of spatial intelligence. The innovations showcased at the Esri India UC aligned with this vision.

As the largest GIS-focused gathering in the country, the Esri India UC successfully inspired organizations to reimagine their workflows and embrace the next era of spatial intelligence. The conference is further planned to be held in Kolkata on 9th September, in Hyderabad on 10th September, and in Mumbai on 12th September.

