Innovations Venture Studio Invests in NewsReach, India's Leading PR Tech Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Innovations Venture Studio, a premier investment firm focused on early-stage technology investments, today announced a significant investment in NewsReach, India's groundbreaking PR distribution platform. The investment will be part of the on-going round led by Zee Media.

The capital infusion will allow NewsReach to rapidly scale its proprietary technology, expand its market footprint, and solidify its position as the nation's preeminent solution for maximising brand visibility and digital presence.

"We are thrilled to partner with the visionary team at NewsReach and support their mission to revolutionise how businesses and organizations amplify their stories across India's dynamic media landscape," said Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio. "NewsReach's innovative platform is disrupting the PR paradigm, unlocking unprecedented reach, engagement, and ROI for customers spanning startups to multinational enterprises." Ankit Agarwal, co-founder of Innovations Venture Studio, quoted that "We are spanning startups to multinational enterprises" when discussing their commitment to providing innovative solutions to businesses of all sizes.

NewsReach is a company that provides PR support to the individuals and businesses across various industries, including startups, corporates, entertainment companies, FMCG brands among others. With over 1000 satisfied clients, NewsReach aims to connect advertisers with the right audience in the right location.

NewsReach's co-founders were recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2022, showcasing their dedication to revolutionizing PR landscape in India. The company through its tech platform helps advertisers to distribute their sponsored content across various digital publications. Its just the one vertical, which the company has launched & its scaling profitably. However, NewsReach's vision is to create the PR universe with multiple verticals giving ample options to advertisers to market their brand.

"In today's digital age, a robust online presence is the paramount driver of brand equity and revenue growth," explained Darshan Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at NewsReach India. "However, most businesses struggle to cut through the online clutter and get their messages in front of their target audiences effectively and affordably. We're democratizing access to world-class PR amplification capabilities previously only accessible to elite brands and PR firms."

"NewsReach is harnessing the digital transformation to help companies of all sizes and industries level the playing field and rapidly build brand salience, credibility, and sales momentum," continued Shah. "With a proven business model, visionary leadership, and boundless market potential, NewsReach epitomizes the type of ambitious, high-growth investment we vigorously pursue at Innovations Venture Studio. We are honoured to support their mission and look forward to a long, fruitful partnership."

With the new growth capital from Innovations Venture Studio, NewsReach will aggressively expand its technology, infrastructure and team. Additionally, NewsReach aims to rapidly extend its media network across regional, national and international publications tailored to the diverse communication needs of Indian businesses and organisations.

For more information, please visit https://newsreach.in/

About Innovations Venture Studio

Innovations Venture Studio, a firm established in 2022, pays homage to its ethos and belief that constant innovation and disruption can change the world for the better. The 'I' is the heart of their identity, pointing to the inspiration they carry to contribute to the constantly shifting financial landscape.

Innovations Venture Studio operates on the assumption that change is the only constant in their industry, driving technological progress through innovation.

They want to lead the M&A investment space as they steer the conversation and drive decisions which unlock value today and pave the way toward an increasingly tech-led future.

Their mission is to empower startups with strategic expertise, leveraging their industry knowledge and resources to drive positive change and technological advancements.

Please visit https://innovationscapital.in/

