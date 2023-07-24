Innovative Durga Puja Outdoor Advertising Campaign wins Accolade at ET Brand Equity Shark Awards 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 24: Dabur India has been recognized and honoured at the prestigious ET Brand Equity Shark Awards 2023 for its impactful outdoor advertising campaign during Durga Puja. The campaign, featuring the visually captivating Dabur Red AB LED Tunnel, was executed by the regional agency, Team Karukrit, and emerged victorious in the Use of Outdoor Advertising category for the East region.

The award-winning campaign, with its unique approach, managed to strike a chord with the audience during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. The visually captivating Dabur Red Amitabh Bachchan TVC displayed via the LED Tunnel branding created a lasting impact and engaged the target audience effectively.

Expressing his gratitude, Subhodeep Roy, Business Head-East, Dabur India, said, "We are honored to receive this esteemed award. Our Dabur Red Toothpaste brand's success in the Use of Outdoor Advertising category is a result of our dedicated team's efforts and the collaboration with our regional agency Karukrit.At Dabur, our motivation has always been to surpass our latest work. Our vision was to create a special consumer-centric campaign associating our brand creatively with the audience.”

“This special recognition inspires us to continue delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with our consumers. Our dedication to marketing excellence and innovation has constantly moved us closer to the hearts of the customers. The award at the ET Brand Equity Shark Awards 2023 solidifies their standing as an East region strong brand." ~ said Sandeep Kr. Shah, Regional Marketing manager – East, Dabur India.

The award at ET Brand Equity Shark Awards 2023 reaffirms the campaign's outstanding success and its ability to connect with consumers on a deeper level. The organisers recognized the creativity, impact, and consumer-centric approach of the campaign, which set it apart from the rest.

As Dabur India celebrates this accolade, they look forward to continuing their journey of crafting exceptional marketing campaigns that leave a lasting impression on consumers' minds.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor