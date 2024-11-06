BusinessWire India

Delhi NCR [India], November 6: Innover, an AI-first engineering firm offering Experience Engineering, Digital Engineering and Process Engineering solutions, announced its recognition as a 'Rising Star' in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ assessment for Global Supply Chain Analytics Services. This prominent acknowledgment highlights Innover's "promising portfolio" and "high future potential". The recognition further affirms the company's innovative approach and ability to deliver transformative analytical solutions that address the complex challenges of modern supply chains, optimally leveraging the power of advanced data analytics and emerging technologies like Gen AI.

As part of a comprehensive evaluation by ISG to identify leading players globally in the supply chain analytics space, Innover stood out among 17 companies identified basis assessing factors such as portfolio breadth/depth, technology, skills, product roadmap, strategy and vision, investments, market impact, core competencies and more.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ report emphasizes the increasing need for data-driven decision-making to enhance supply chain resilience post-pandemic. It also highlights Innover's expertise in deploying automation, data lakes, AI/ML models, and scalable end-to-end solutions to deliver actionable insights for smarter business decisions.

Amit Gautam, Co-founder and CEO of Innover, expressed his excitement: "Organizations are recognizing a growing business need for connected storytelling with data, and end-to-end supply chain visibility. As an AI-first engineering firm, Innover is a partner of choice for Fortune 1000 companies helping them modernize supply chains and accelerate the data-to-impact journey. This recognition underscores our commitment towards delivering cutting-edge advanced AI and Analytics solutions, helping organizations scale and modernize their supply chains to align with their end-customer demands. It reflects Innover's growing stature in AI-powered advanced analytics to enable our clients in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this evolving ecosystem."

Commenting on Innover's progress, Manav Deep Sachdeva from ISG added: "Innover has a promising portfolio and the market experience to become a Leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. Innover also has excellent management and understanding of the local market in the studied region, and also gives evidence of significant progress toward their goals in the last 12 months. ISG expects Innover to reach the Leader quadrant within the next 12 to 24 months if they continue their delivery of above-average market impact and strength of innovation.

Innover Digital's library of AI and ML models across supply chain segments and multiple accelerators for data quality, business intelligence and GenAI enabled knowledge interpretation engine make it a viable partner."

