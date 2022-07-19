Inrate Broadens Coverage and Is Poised for Growth With New Global Reach

July 19, Zurich – Inrate, the recognized Swiss-based leader and pioneer in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings, research, and services, is all set to expand its coverage and enlarge its offering by partnering with SG Analytics, a global insights, and analytics company and Inrate’s longstanding partner.

Inrate, a provider of ESG services since 1991, will now cover all liquid global markets, allowing clients to benefit from its ESG impact ratings and ESG data such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate data. Since 2015, Inrate has provided proxy voting and engagement solutions for active owners in Switzerland. To drive this global growth, Christophe Volonté, Head of Active Ownership Services since 2016, will take the position of the CEO with effect from August 1, 2022, while Christoph Müller will assume the role of Delegate of the Board of Directors.

Christophe Volonté says, “From the beginning, Inrate’s ambition was a sound understanding of sustainability. With our rating methodology based on scientific insights, we can make a difference toward a more sustainable world. We can also support our clients with the regulatory challenges that aim to consider the impact of products and services on society and the environment, such as the concept of double materiality. To that end, we will be growing our teams in Europe, the US, and India to meet the market demands and further fuel our growth.”

Christoph Müller, Delegate of the Board of Directors says, “Run by passionate and committed ESG professionals, Inrate is a powerhouse of reliable data spanning nearly 30 years to feed into decision engines. Our ESG Impact Ratings (public and private companies, sovereigns, real estate), ESG data, reporting or consulting solutions, in addition to proxy voting and engagement services are the need of the hour for all global firms, and Inrate has been at the forefront of offering these.”

As an ESG pioneer for the last three decades, Inrate has been analyzing and assessing the impact of companies, supranational, and sovereigns on the environment and society. The methodology and frameworks developed by Inrate have been adopted by many leading asset owners and asset managers looking for the most reliable ESG solutions.

For more information, please reach out to: ESG@inrate.com

