Insights into RERA: A Developer's Perspective by Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments shares his perspective on 7 years completion of RERA, "In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, navigating regulatory changes is both a challenge and an opportunity for industry players. For those committed to transparency, accountability, and customer satisfaction, regulations such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) have sparked a journey of adaptation and improvement.

From the perspective of a seasoned developer, the journey under RERA has been one of introspection and evolution. It's not just about compliance; it's about embracing a new ethos of transparency and customer-centricity.

As the regulatory framework unfolded, our company, like many others, faced questions and uncertainties. Would RERA merely be a tiger on paper, or would it bring tangible changes to the industry? However, as the dust settled, it became apparent that RERA was more than just words on a page; it represented a genuine effort by the government to revamp the real estate sector.

One of the most significant shifts brought about by RERA was the emphasis on customer protection. For us, this meant reevaluating our approach to warranties and project timelines. What was once a competitive advantage quickly became the new standard, forcing us to raise the bar even higher. While this posed initial challenges, it ultimately led to a stronger focus on quality and delivery assurance, aligning with our commitment to customer satisfaction.

Moreover, RERA has catalyzed a broader transformation within the industry, fostering a culture of accountability and sustainability. It has paved the way for greater transparency in project execution, ensuring that promises made to customers are upheld and honored.

Beyond regulatory compliance, our company has embraced a long-term vision for the industry. We recognize that success isn't just measured in short-term gains but in the creation of a legacy that spans generations. By prioritizing integrity, innovation, and community engagement, we aim to build not just structures but sustainable communities that stand the test of time.

In conclusion, RERA has been a catalyst for change, pushing the real estate industry towards greater transparency, accountability, and customer satisfaction. As developers, we embrace this evolution, recognizing it as an opportunity to redefine our role in shaping the future of real estate."

