Inspire Brands Announces the Grand Opening of the Hyderabad Innovation Center

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: Today, Inspire Brands executives, including Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown, attended the official grand opening of Inspire's Hyderabad Innovation Center (HIC). The Hyderabad Innovation Center is the sixth in a network of global support centers that power Inspire's 32,000 global restaurants.

Brown said, "I am thrilled to be in Hyderabad to celebrate the official grand opening of Inspire's Hyderabad Innovation Center. This center is part of our strategy to invest in building industry-leading capabilities that will create a distinct advantage for our portfolio of brands and our franchisees. We have already made great strides in laying the foundation for this work and will continue to evolve these capabilities in the months to come, with the help of our Hyderabad team members."

The Hyderabad Innovation Center has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last 6 months and aims to hire 100 more by the year end. By 2025, Inspire expects to have 500 team members in Hyderabad, who will partner with colleagues around the world to develop new capabilities across several areas including data science, analytics, e-commerce, automation, cloud, and information security.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center will also feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimization, workforce management, loyalty, payments systems, and more.

Furthermore, the innovation fuelled by the Hyderabad Innovation Center will help drive the growth of Inspire's brands in India and surrounding markets, where Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Dunkin' currently operate almost 1,000 restaurants.

Inspire teamed up with ANSR, a US-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage high-impact global teams in talent-rich locations across the world, to set up the HIC in Hyderabad.

Lalit Ahuja, ANSR Founder and CEO, said, "Inspire's Hyderabad Innovation Center will pioneer a fresh wave of innovation for an extremely unique and interesting segment of the restaurant business. At ANSR, we are thrilled to be building this deep tech center along with Inspire, using our best-in-class enabler services, which will attract the best talent in India to build cutting-edge solutions that elevate the guest experience for their brands."

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit InspireBrands.com

