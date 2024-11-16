Inspire Films Announces H1 FY25 Results

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Inspire Films Limited. (NSE - INSPIRE), one of the leading content creation and production company, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

H1 FY25 Highlights of Inspire Films Limited

Commenting on the performance, Yash Patnaik, Managing Director of Inspire Films Limited, said, "The company reported revenue of Rs4.03 Cr for H1 FY25, influenced by industry-wide headwinds due to ongoing consolidation, which delayed the commencement of new shows across the sector. While production began in the latter part of H1, we incurred the full production expenses for one of our shows, but billing has been deferred to H2 FY25, where it will positively reflect.

In response, we launched our own original series Aukaat Se Zyada along with our YouTube channel, Fresh Mint, targeting dynamic youth-oriented content. We're also expanding our presence on OTT platforms, which will help diversify our portfolio and strengthen our positioning. Additionally, we're investing in the development of multiple original content pieces to leverage emerging opportunities as market consolidation completes.

As clarity around consolidation has begun to emerge, we've seen a positive uptick in new show announcements from major networks, and we're pleased to have secured a strong share of these inflows. This has boosted our order book, which now stands at approximately Rs35 Cr, with robust expectations for the remainder of the year. We are confident in our growth trajectory given our solid order book and strong content pipeline."

