‘Inspiring better living with neo luxury lifestyle’: Motto of Mr. Manan Shah, MD – MICL Group

Mr. Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL Group

India, 8th November 2022: Manan Shah, Managing Director of the MICL Group, is a pioneering name in the construction and realty space. Mr Shah, the third-generation entrepreneur, joined the company in 2013, playing a pivotal role in the growth of the company. His leadership has led the company to gain robust scale with turnover crossing Rs. 1,100 crores as of Mar-22 and achieve successful diversification into the real estate business which now contributes over 60% of total revenue. A few of the major milestones include building residential apartments in Mumbai (MMR) region under the ‘Aaradhya’ brand name which stands for holistic & luxury living; delivering 12 projects with 1.3 mn. sq. ft. of carpet area all before time, achieving cumulative sales of over Rs. 5,400 crores, building a real estate project portfolio of over 3.4 mn sq. ft. and several other new projects of over 1.7 mn. sq. ft. on the anvil, testify to his entrepreneurial vision.

The company’s real estate projects are designed to benchmark global standards while also being tailored to suit the needs of customer dwelling in crowded Indian cities such as Mumbai. To maximise the living space in the apartments throughout the projects, lifestyle amenities and common areas have been harmoniously designed for enhanced living and to account for the extra square footage.

His innovation imbues the projects with a fine mix of luxury and functionality, catering to the needs of today’s clientele: creating fine living spaces while tackling space constraints, pet-friendliness, senior citizens and dedicated areas for children. The world-class facilities contribute to MICL’s goal to promote not just premium projects but an elevated modern lifestyle.

One key feature of Manan’s insight is the incorporation of technology into the projects. The Group constantly updates its quality control systems, ensures timely delivery of the projects through STEN and MIVAN formworks systems and incorporates green solutions in its projects. The project – ‘Aaradhya One’ is built on sustainable lines which include the installation of solar panels and the use of the Net Metering technology, which have decreased the carbon footprint and significantly reduced annual energy consumption costs. Further, Shah’s foresight has geared the projects from the very beginning towards environmentally conscious steps such as the use of low-emission paints, economical yet effective resource allocation, optimisation of the light source and ventilation in the apartments through French windows and many others.

In addition to the luxury living in the Aaradhya series and the sustainable approach of the project, the housing complex also boasts Vastu-compliant features, expansive spaces and seamless incorporation of gardens into the design of the project. Notable projects under Manan Shah’s guidance such as Aaradhya Highpark has observed 93% of houses being booked.

Manan has a keen eye for beauty and elegance. He draws inspiration from the best of luxury products and seeks to incorporate that aesthetic sense in his projects. Inspired by his travels and passion for exquisite exclusivity, his leadership brings a sense of grandeur to the living spaces. The detailed, bespoke touch that Manan and his in-house design team try to bring to each corner of the projects, reflects the core philosophy of the MICL Group: Live Better. The philosophy is the guiding hand behind the execution of the projects, transforming the efforts from run-of-the-mill real-estate development endeavours to creating homes.

The company is also expanding its footprint in Florida, USA, both in luxury branded residences and commercial space by partnering through local developers and associating with global brands such as ‘Marriott International’. A few of the worthy projects include the development of the Waterfront luxury condominiums as well as the building of sustainable and affordable co-living and co-working spaces under the URBIN brand.

Mr Shah’s proven track record of excellence has won him the ‘Maharashtra Bal Stambh’ award in 2022 awarded by the Governor of Maharashtra, and the ‘Iconic Young Achiever’ (2021) by the Times of India. In the last decade, under Manan Shah’s leadership, MICL Group, having established the real estate business in Maharashtra, the next decade is envisioned to grow and establish presence beyond boundaries, creating several milestones.­

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor