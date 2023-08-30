Inspiring the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi: Essay Competition Ignites Youth Reflection on Gandhian Ideals

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 30: The Gandhi National Memorial Society, in collaboration with Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is delighted to announce an engaging essay writing competition. This competition, aligned with the society's mission of promoting the profound values of Mahatma Gandhi for peace and non-violence, strives to foster a deep understanding of Gandhiji's legacy. The chosen theme for the essay competition is "What Mahatma Gandhi's Life and Message Mean to Me," inviting participants to reflect on the enduring significance of his teachings.

Open exclusively to students enrolled in grades 8th through 10th, this competition invites young minds to explore and express their insights between August 1 and September 7. Essays should be between 1000 to 1500 words in length and must be submitted via email to gandhiessay2023@gmail.com. The subject line should prominently display the student's name, school, grade, and contact number. For essays in English, submissions should be in Word document format, while participants composing essays in Marathi or Hindi have the option to handwrite their essays, photograph or scan them, and submit the images to the same email address.

To commemorate their participation, all entrants will receive a copy of Mahatma Gandhi's Autobiography and a certificate of participation. Furthermore, remarkable prizes await the winners. Across the three language categories—English, Marathi, and Hindi—the first-place winner will receive Rs. 5000, the second-place winner Rs. 3000, and the third-place winner Rs. 2000.

The pinnacle of this event will be the prize distribution ceremony scheduled for October 2, 2023, at the illustrious Aga Khan Palace in Pune. As the anticipation builds, the organizers eagerly await a robust response from enthusiastic participants who wish to delve into the profound teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

For any inquiries or clarifications, interested students are encouraged to reach out to gandhiessay2023@gmail.com. This competition not only paves the way for intellectual exploration but also stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

To know more visit: https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

