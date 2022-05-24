Instashield received the Most Innovative Corona Protection Device GEA 2022 Award

, a breakthrough innovative medical device, was recently honoured with the "Most Innovative Corona Protection Device GEA 2022 Award'' from the veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

Instantshield was felicitated for its efficacy in killing various viruses, including SARS-CoV, in enclosed spaces, in the air, and on surfaces.

The Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2022 adds to the company's already impressive credentials, including consumer trust.

Hitesh M Patel, Promoter and Director, Instashield, said, "We are delighted to receive the GEA Award. We would dedicate this award to our team of innovators and all the team members who have been consistently working towards making this product a success. We wish to take Instashield all across the globe to offer a healthy and safe environment to protect our society."

Global Excellence Awards (GEA) is an initiative by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd to recognize outstanding performance and achievements in various fields by companies, entrepreneurs, and service providers.

Following two successful editions, GEA 2018 in Delhi and GEA 2019 in Mumbai with Chief Guests, Bollywood actresses, Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit, respectively. This year GEA successfully organized the third Edition-Global Excellence Awards 2022 in Mumbai with Chief Guest Anupam Kher.

Instashield India Private Limited, a company registered in Hyderabad (Telangana) India as a Private Limited entity in August 2017. It envisions developing and delivering world-class health care medical device technology products at reasonable prices for higher accessibility and affordability to the market.

Instashield is a breakthrough medical device which uses first of its kind CCMB approved Virus attenuation technology that disables all types of viruses, including SARS- CoV2 up to 99.9 per cent efficacy in enclosed spaces such as schools, hotels, colleges, hospitals, offices, etc.

Instashield is a plug and play device that delivers the necessary signals to the electron emitters producing hypercharge high-velocity electrons, which interact with the negative seeking s-protein of the corona family of viruses, thus, reducing infectivity and preventing air and surface borne transmission of the corona family and viruses.

A single device has an effective coverage area starting 5,000 square feet and activates within 18 minutes. Instashield is a Patent Technology backed by science and has received support from TSIC, ARCI and is an accredited lab tested and certified by CSIR-CCMB and other labs like EMTAC, Vimta, with CE for exports CDSCO, ISO 13485:2016, thus ensuring that it is 100 per cent safe for humans and environment. The brand is registered with MSME, Start-up India and GEM portal with Go Green as a sustainable product.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor