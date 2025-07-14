Institutional confidence in Paytm continues to strengthen: Domestic MFs, FPIs raise stake

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Domestic mutual funds have increased their stake in Paytm to around 14 per cent, up from 13 per cent in January-March 2024-25, led by Motilal Oswal and Bandhan Mutual Funds, as per the April-June 2025-26 shareholding pattern.

Insurance companies also raised their holdings by 1 per cent, taking total domestic institutional ownership from 14 per cent to 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also increased their overall stake during the quarter. FPI category saw the largest jump, rising from 18 per cent to 21 per cent.

Institutions such as Amansa Holdings, Societe Generale - Odi and Theleme India Master Fund contributed to this gain.

Meanwhile, the foreign direct investment (FDI) category declined to 33 per cent from 37 per cent led by 4 per cent stake sale by Antfin (Netherlands).

The increase in domestic institutional and foreign portfolio holdings reflects continued investor confidence in Paytm's growth strategy and operational performance.

In January-March 2024-25, Paytm reported revenue of Rs 1,911 crore, marking continued progress on its path to profitability.

During the quarter, the company also achieved EBITDA before ESOP profitability (excluding UPI Incentive) of Rs 11 crore and narrowed its net loss to just Rs 93 crore (excluding exceptional items), positioning it within reach of achieving profitability in the near future.

Popular Indian fintech firm Paytm continues to strengthen the mobile payments experience with customer-centric innovations.

The company has introduced five key features: the ability to hide or unhide specific payments for added privacy; home screen widgets like 'Receive Money' for faster access; personalised UPI IDs that allow creation of unique handles without revealing mobile numbers; downloadable UPI statements in Excel or PDF formats; and a consolidated view of total balance across all UPI-linked bank accounts.

Expanding its global footprint, Paytm now supports UPI payments in countries including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal , enabling smoother transactions for Indian travellers abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor