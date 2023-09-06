Integra and L&T Construction Win Gold and Silver in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

BusinessWire India

Pondicherry [India], September 6: Integra Software Services, a leading provider of content and corporate learning solutions, has jointly won two awards with L&T Construction in the prestigious 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. Integra was the supporting organization for L&T’s Construction Training Institute.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Integra has jointly won the following awards with L&T:

* Gold award in the Learning and Development category for Best Advance in Custom Content: L&T’s comprehensive courseware for 27 construction industry job roles across 6 levels, a first of its kind in India.

* Silver award in the same category for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development: L&T’s skill development program benefitting 25,000 workmen in the construction industry.

L&T's CSTI courses are accredited by the Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI), a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) subsidiary. Mr. Narendra Deshpande, the CEO of CSDCI, praised L&T's achievements in a LinkedIn post, stating, “This triumph is not only a first for L&T Construction but also for the entire Indian construction industry. It's a testament to their commitment in alignment with the national agenda of CSDCI/NSDC and our journey towards global standards.”

Speaking on receipt of the awards, Sriram Subramanya, Founder, CEO and MD of Integra Software Services said, “It is an exciting milestone for Integra receiving recognition for our learner-centric approach to crafting learning solutions that yield measurable business results."

Sriram further adds, “Integra’s brings with it over 29 years of bespoke content development expertise across learning domains. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, alongside an internal technology services division, we continuously strive to exceed expectations in aiding our clients to craft impactful learning initiatives.”

Integra's training and corporate eLearning services vertical serves customers across various industries such as automotive, aviation, construction, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, professional services, media and entertainment, and technology.

