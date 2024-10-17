Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME For IPO

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited (Integrum, The Company), engaged in the business of creating, developing and providing innovative renewable energy solutions for industrial and commercial clients, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO, The issue size will be of up to 54,90,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 out of which 49,50,000 Equity Shares are Fresh Issue and 5,40,000 equity shares are Offer For Sale.

The IPO's objectives are to fund working capital requirements, invest in its subsidiary, Integrum Green Assets Private Limited, finance the establishment of a solar plant to supply energy to C&I customers under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement, fund expenditures for inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and fund general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The Company reported revenue of Rs 23,324.07 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs 2,075.57 Lakhs & PAT Rs 1,515.19 Lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited:

Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited provides innovative renewable energy solutions to industrial and commercial clients, focusing on Solar, Wind, and Hybrid installations. The company's offerings include designing and installing customised wind-solar hybrid systems, advanced energy sourcing analytics, and comprehensive asset management to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

