Interdisciplinary Learning in IB Diploma Programme

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (/PNN): The word 'interdisciplinary' explicitly provides an idea of what it means! It combines learning from apparently different subjects (disciplines) and forms a cognitive connection between them to discover innovative thinking leading to better problem-solving skills. While it helps students apply knowledge and ideas of a specific domain to multiple domains, it is equally beneficial for the teachers. Through various collaborative tools and diverse resources, teachers can implement interdisciplinary teaching and save time while imparting unique learning experiences to learners.

Interdisciplinary Learning - Let's take a closer look!

By blending ideas and attributes of different disciplines and combining them with individual thinking, interdisciplinary learning establishes a better and wider perspective in students. As a result, they can focus, gauge, and understand information with a deeper understanding. The interdisciplinary study not only helps develop a strong IB learner profile but instils critical thinking and portable skills in candidates that help them excel in every aspect of life.

Interdisciplinary Learning in the DP (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme)

In some way or the other, interdisciplinary education is emphasised in almost all IB programmes at the best international schools in Bangalore. Be it the PYP (Primary Years Programme), MYP (Middle Years Programme), CP (Career-related programme) or the DP (Diploma Programme), each programme embeds interdisciplinary studies differently. While PYP involves a transdisciplinary approach, nearly all components of MYP permeate with interdisciplinary learning. It is integral to notice that CP and DP cannot be referred to as pure interdisciplinary programmes, as they possess elements that infuse and emphasise this learning approach.

Note that the core elements of DP (Theory of Knowledge, The Extended Essay & Creativity-Activity-Service) are highly incorporative, while a few subjects (e.g. Science, Language Acquisition) from the prescribed groups of six subjects (as per IBDP curriculum) also follow interdisciplinary learning.

Interdisciplinary Learning - Significance & Immense Benefits

To understand its essence, it is crucial to discuss its benefits. Interdisciplinary learning offers several significant benefits to students.

Encouraging flexible learning approaches - Integrating an interdisciplinary approach in classrooms means providing a conducive learning opportunity to students. Interdisciplinary learning involves looking at topics with diverse perspectives leading to better learning skills and mental suppleness. It encourages learners by stimulating mental agility and sparking innovative thought processes.

Invigorating teamwork & communication - This approach embraces teamwork. Students work in groups and learn the value of united efforts. The interdisciplinary approach also encourages communication as students are motivated to express their views and ideas. Productive collaboration and power of expression serve as essential life skills.

Fostering complex problem-solving skills - Utilising knowledge of one domain in multiple disciplines develops fresh innovative thinking skills in candidates and helps them by developing the right attitude and approach to solving complex problems.

Stimulates the ability to build connections in varied areas - Importantly, an interdisciplinary learning approach taken by IB schools stimulates the unique competency of identifying connections between various topics and areas. The ability to establish/identify connections in different disciplines and topics and relate the same with individual knowledge and information helps students solve diverse issues in the real world.

Creates interest in learning - At top IB schools in Bangalore interdisciplinary learning is infused with creative engaging methods so students get personally connected to learning. They become interested in learning and acquiring knowledge, not because of some need or compulsion but because they want to!

Sparking creativity, offering wider and innovative perspectives, and strengthening the willingness to learn, the interdisciplinary learning approach certainly offers diverse benefits to IBDP students. Through interdisciplinary learning, they are engaged in unique learning procedures and become great lifetime learners!

