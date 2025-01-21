International artist Shannon K Channels Music for Good, Donates "OTT" Proceeds to Los Angeles Fire Victims

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: International artist Shannon K has released her latest single, "OTT," a vibrant track that blends her Indian musical heritage with contemporary pop. The song is now available for streaming on major platforms, including Spotify.

"OTT" was inspired by Shannon's desire to create an energetic and fun song with bold, confident sounds. "The lyrics speak to people who feel trapped in their relationships and crave a bit of freedom, excitement, and fun. The track encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and live life to the fullest," shares Shannon. For this project, Shannon worked with Grammy-nominated producer Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, known for his successful collaborations with top artists. Their partnership has resulted in a song that is both emotionally powerful and musically rich.

Beyond her vocal talent, Shannon K is using her platform to advocate for social change. Throughout her career, she has supported causes such as mental health awareness, gender equality, animal welfare, and education. In this instance, she is donating the proceeds from "OTT" to support the victims of the devastating Los Angeles fires, in partnership with the Red Cross. This act of generosity reflects her commitment to using her voice for positive impact. "I hope to continue creating music that inspires people or carries an important social message I want to share," Shannon explains.

With a steadily growing career, Shannon has previously collaborated with Poo Bear on her debut single "A Long Time" and with her father on the bilingual track "9 to 5." With "OTT," Shannon continues to break new ground, offering a fresh and exciting sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. Her unique mix of cultural influences and focus on meaningful causes sets her apart as an artist with a bright future.

Stream "OTT" now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/7LIjICKEiBmDl1Md0Pllkf?si=JwNYn7ooTc-geVnOnKSe-Q

Youtube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ePYRorxKY

