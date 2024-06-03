International Conference on Enhancing MSME Participation in Public Procurement Concludes Successfully in Patna

PNN

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3: The International Conference on Enhancing MSME Participation in Public Procurement, organized by the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) in association with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, concluded successfully today at Hotel The Panache, Patna. The conference brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, and the MSME sector to discuss strategies for increasing MSME involvement in public procurement.

Dr Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, welcomed all guests and dignitaries, setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions and collaboration. The conference was inaugurated by notable dignitaries, who highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in driving economic growth and job creation.

Prof. (Dr) K. C. Jankee, President of WASME, delivered a compelling keynote address emphasizing the need for inclusive procurement policies to support MSME growth globally.

S.M. Zillur Rahman, President of WASME Bangladesh Chapter and Chairman of Rahman Group, Bangladesh, discussed the regional challenges and opportunities for MSMEs in public procurement.

Insightful sessions and panel discussions were held throughout the day, focusing on the current landscape, challenges, and opportunities for MSMEs in public procurement. Notable speakers included Dr M. H. Mevati, State Director, KVIC, Patna, and Sanjeev Kumar Verma, I.E.D.S., Asstt Director Gr-I, MSME DFO, Patna, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, who provided in-depth analyses of government initiatives and their impact on MSMEs.

Md Hasanur Rahman, CEO of Envitec International, Dhaka, Bangladesh, shared successful international case studies, while Ravi Kant, Asst. Director, MSME-DFO, Ministry of MSME, discussed various government schemes supporting MSMEs. K.P.S Keshri, President of Bihar Industries Association, highlighted regional industry perspectives and opportunities for collaboration.

Dr Raja Rathinam, Managing Director of the UNDP-initiated Project of SKPCL, emphasized the importance of capacity building and skill development programs for MSMEs. Usha Jha, President of Bihar Mahila Udyog Sangh (BMUS), showcased the innovative products developed by BMUS members, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit within the MSME sector.

Dharmendra Kumar Srivastava, Dairy Expert & Chairman of the Indian Dairy Association, Bihar State Chapter, effectively moderated several panel discussions, facilitating a robust exchange of ideas and fostering a collaborative environment.

Dr Aamir Junaid Ahmad, CEO and Founder of S S Systems Pvt Ltd, felicitated the event's guests. He delivered a special talk on the effective use of technology in businesses. With over a decade of experience in the digital marketing and software solutions industry, Dr Ahmad has played a pivotal role in helping businesses of all sizes.

Approx. 200 Participants expressed their commitment to fostering collaborations and leveraging technology to enhance MSME competitiveness. The event concluded with actionable recommendations for stakeholders, including the need for supportive policies, capacity building, and improved access to finance.

The success of this conference underscores the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure that MSMEs can fully participate in public procurement processes, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development.

