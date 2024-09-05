International Convention of The Wedding Fraternity (ICWF) Returns to Jaipur for its 10th Edition in September 2024

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5: The International Convention of The Wedding Fraternity (ICWF) proudly announces its 10th edition, set to take place in the vibrant city of Jaipur this September. As Asia's premier wedding convention, ICWF continues to be the cornerstone event for the global wedding fraternity, bringing together pioneers, industry leaders, and emerging talent to explore the future of the wedding and social events industry. The three-day event beginning 20th September 2024 will be held at Raffles and Fairmont Jaipur.

Since its inception in 2013, ICWF has grown alongside the wedding industry's exponential development over the past 25 years. Conceptualized to address the burgeoning needs of this thriving sector, providing a strategic platform to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth.

At the upcoming edition of the event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to spark new ideas, gain valuable insights, and take actionable steps towards their business goals. They will also be able to partake in in-depth discussions on the latest trends, offering attendees the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a dynamic environment. With imminent stalwarts from the wedding industry such as Stephan Forseilles of Easy Fairs, multi hyphenate Roshan Abbas, Geeta Samuel of Q Events, Wedding Planner to the Stars - Vandana Mohan, Yogesh Gajwani, founder - YS Design Studio and a renowned Graphic Designer and Advertising Professional, Vineet K. K. N. 'Panchhi' - Founder - Word of Mouth Media, Chetan Vohra, Managing Director, Line Communications & Weddingline among others headlining the event, sessions will focus on how industry professionals can better equip themselves to succeed and reinvent their strategies in challenging times.

Speaking about the latest edition of ICWF, Samit Garg - Partner ICWF said, "This year's ICWF is set to be our most dynamic yet. We have curated sessions that not only reflect the latest trends but also address the evolving challenges our industry faces. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities that will inspire and equip them to push the boundaries of what's possible in the wedding and social events sector."

One of the key attractions of ICWF 2024 is the Great Indian Wedding Awards (GIWA) 2024. These prestigious awards honor outstanding performance across a wide range of categories within the wedding industry, recognizing the creativity, dedication, and excellence that have shaped some of the most memorable celebrations. This year, GIWA has received the highest number of entries in its history. GIWA's credibility and standing as the premier wedding award platform is further boosted by Ernst & Young (EY) being the validating partner.

The ICWF convention is not just an event; it is a confluence of diverse perspectives, a forum where dreams are shared, and a community where aspirations are turned into reality. With sessions led by some of the most innovative minds in the industry, participants will be treated to a wealth of knowledge and experience, laying down the foundation for advanced practices, emerging trends, and new concepts.

Join us in Jaipur from 20th to 22nd September 2024 for an unforgettable experience at the 12th edition of ICWF, where the wedding fraternity unites to shape the future of the industry.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.icwf.net/

ICWF made its successful debut in Jaipur in 2013, quickly establishing itself as the leading event for the wedding and social events industry. Each edition of ICWF touches upon the key themes dominating the industry, creating a platform that encompasses all aspects of wedding and event planning, management, and execution.

