International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 20: The IHFF Expo Delhi 2023 edition, the most highly anticipated event of the year in the Health and Wellness Industry concluded on Sunday with a bang. An unparalleled weekend filled with exhilarating activities, cutting-edge displays by top national and international brands, the presence of esteemed athletes, and an exceptional platform to elevate brands among the esteemed fitness community.

Renowned as the pinnacle gathering for individuals seeking to exponentially build, network, market, and grow their brands, the IHFF came back bigger than ever before.

This year, IHFF proudly presented an extensive lineup of premium brands to help kick start the journey towards a healthier lifestyle. The magnificence of Steadfast Nutrition presents Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers & Steadfast Pro Show in association with Sheru Classic alongside the IHFF Expo showcased the most beloved brands and giants in the health and fitness segment. UFC GYM hosted the press conference of the IHFF Sheru Classic Delhi, 2023, at their gym in Delhi.

Manish Gandhi, the founder of International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF), is a passionate advocate for fitness and health, and he believes that everyone should have access to the tools and resources they need to live a healthy lifestyle. He has been a pioneer in growing the Future of the Health and Fitness Fraternity and making health and fitness a nation-wide craze.

Sheru Aangrish's dedication to bodybuilding and maintaining physical fitness is unmatched. Among the prominent bodybuilders in Asia, Sheru Aangrish stands out as a leading figure. With a remarkable experience of 22 years in the fitness industry, Sheru Aangrish, along with Manish Gandhi, has played a crucial role in creating a platform for Indian athletes to compete and potentially earn professional bodybuilding status within their own country.

The following renowned athletes and personalities were present at the IHFF 2023:

Aman Puri - Founder of Steadfast Nutrition. Aman Puri is making waves in the world of sports and wellness nutrition. At a young age, he has built Steadfast into one of India's fastest-growing brands that has revolutionized the world of sports nutrition and empowered countless athletes to achieve their goals.

Kai Greene - American professional bodybuilder, artist, actor, and personal trainer. He is one of the most popular and influential Bodybuilders, having won the Arnold Classic thrice, in 2009, 2010 and in 2016, gaining a ton of fans. He has also found much success as an entrepreneur, launching his personal supplement venture and his very own training program.

Hemant Aangrish - Hemant is the Director of the IFFB Pro League India and Co-Founder of the Sheru Classic.

Istayak Ansari - He is the Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India and Co-Founder and Director of Greenie Energy. He has over 16+ years' experience leading startups, business management and franchise development.

Rich Gaspari - American retired professional bodybuilder and owner of Gaspari Nutrition.

Terrick El Guindy - Olympia Judge.

Flex Lewis - Flex Lewis is a Welsh professional bodybuilder. He is a seven-time consecutive winner of the 212 Mr. Olympia, a division for bodybuilders weighing 212 pounds or less. Lewis is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, and his physique is known for its symmetry, proportion, and muscularity.

Dennis Tyron James - Dennis Tyron James is a German-American retired IFBB Pro bodybuilder. James is known for his symmetrical physique and his ability to pose. He is also a successful entrepreneur and has his own line of supplements and clothing.

Bhuwan Chauhan - Bhuwan is the first Indian to win a Pro Show and the first Indian to compete on the Olympia stage 3 times.

Jessica Dolias - Jessica is a IFBB Bikini Pro, Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Nutrition Specialist.

Shannon Dey - Shannon Dey is the Founder & CEO of Bombshell Inc. a global fitness and lifestyle empire that has transformed tens of thousands of women from over 30 different countries and influenced countless more. Dey helps individuals across the globe not just get in shape, but to also grow strong.

Just Sul - He is an Indian content creator who posts funny videos on his Instagram and YouTube channel. He has over 6 million followers on Instagram and around 123,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Vlad Suhoruchko - Vlad is an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder from Ukraine. He competes in the Men's Open Bodybuilding Division.

Sergio Oliva Jr - New York Pro Champ bodybuilder Sergio Oliva Jr is New York pro champ & amongst the top 5 posers at the Arnold classic, representing the New Extreme Sports Trading Dubai LLC Extreme Group of Companies, heading from Dubai, UAE.

Since its inception, IHFF has provided a great opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and for fans to see some of the best bodybuilders and fitness athletes in the world. The event is also a great way to promote health and fitness in India.

As the unrivalled standard for health, sports, and fitness enthusiasts, IHFF transformed into a paradise of activity zones, where visitors immersed themselves in a plethora of exciting experiences. Participants unleashed their inner fighter in the MMA Zone, demonstrated their strength in the Powerlifting Championship, tested their skills in the Strong Man Championship, and discovered countless other thrilling opportunities and activities.

But that's not all - the 'Steadfast Nutrition' Presents, Sheru Classic Pro Qualifier witnessed over 700 amateur athletes from around the globe to compete in Asia's Largest and Most Prestigious Bodybuilding Competition, vying for the prestigious IFBB Pro Card, and to earn the chance to participate in the very first IFBB Pro Show in Delhi. IHFF is a premier event in the Health and Wellness Industry, attracting fitness enthusiasts, industry professionals, and leading brands from around the world. With its grand showcase of products, activities, and competitions, it provides a unique platform to explore the latest trends, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable knowledge in the realm of health, sports, and fitness.

IHFF being the Apex of Fitness Carnivals across Asia, is India's benchmark in Health, Wellness & Fitness. IHFF 2023 aims to boost brand awareness in India's thriving fitness industry, more than ever before by promoting far more than just fitness and also encouraging holistic wellness for mind, body, and soul. The 11th Edition of IHFF, Asia's largest platform, is uniting global and domestic brands and unleashing the true potential of the fitness industry. For more information, please visit https://www.ihff.asia/. Follow them on Instagram at Instagram: ihff_expo

Steadfast Nutrition presents Sheru Classic, India's biggest Bodybuilding event for over a decade with its commencement in 2011. Sheru Classic has been a major contributor to Indian athletes' international bodybuilding success. It is now expanding to the global stage with expos in UK, Italy, USA and many more. However, our proudest achievement is always on home soil, with Sheru Classic introducing Delhi's first Bodybuilding Pro Show. For more information, please visit https://sheruclassic.com/. Follow them on Instagram: @sheruclassic

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor