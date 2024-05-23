International Healthcare Limited (PVS GROUP) Receives Prestigious Global Animal Healthcare Excellence Award at GEA 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: The Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA 2024), an event organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, illuminated the night with stars from various industries, all gathered to celebrate excellence and innovation. With the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the charming hosting by Rithvik Dhanjani, the event held on May 12th, 2024, in Mumbai, was an epitome of grandeur and distinction. Among the shining stars of the evening was International Healthcare Limited (PVS GROUP), proudly receiving the coveted title of Global Animal Healthcare Excellence at GEA 2024.

International Healthcare Limited (PVS GROUP) stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of animal healthcare, dedicated to advancing the well-being of animals through innovative solutions and unwavering commitment. The company, under the astute leadership of its Director, Arun Pamulapati, has continuously pushed the boundaries of excellence in the field. With a team of dedicated professionals and a passion for making a difference, International Healthcare Limited (PVS GROUP) has consistently delivered exceptional results, earning the trust and respect of clients and peers alike. Pamulapati, upon receiving the award, expressed profound gratitude, stating, "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in animal healthcare. We are honored to be recognized on a global platform and remain dedicated to our mission of improving the lives of animals worldwide."

The presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a renowned personality in the entertainment industry, graced the occasion with her presence, adding to the glamour and significance of the event. Alongside International Healthcare Limited (PVS GROUP), the event highlighted achievers from diverse fields. Varun Sood shone as the "Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Male)," while Disha Parmar dazzled as the "Best Actress of the Year (TV)." Ayesha Khan's versatility earned her the title of "Fresh face of the year," while Isha Malviya's fashion prowess was recognized with the "Fashion Diva of the year (TV)" award. Payal Gaming and Scout OP were celebrated as "Gamer Of The Year {Female}" and "Gamer Of The Year (Male)" respectively, showcasing the burgeoning gaming industry's talent. Other notable winners included The Thugesh Show for "Best Talk Show Of The Year" and Anjali Anand for "Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Each recipient's achievement underscored the event's spirit of honoring excellence and innovation across industries.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force behind the esteemed Global Excellence Awards, is delighted to introduce its esteemed collaborators for the occasion. Among them are Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously handpicked the top 120 winners across various sectors, spanning Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also shines a spotlight on exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Renowned for its dedication to recognizing and honoring excellence in diverse industries, Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. Through strategic partnerships like that with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding services, Brand Empower sets the benchmark for industry acknowledgment and empowerment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor