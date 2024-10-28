International luxury brand Stylito opens showroom at Vesu in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 28:A multi brand showroom has started at Vesu in an area of ​​1200 square feet

Surat: All imported brands are now available under one roof for fashion accessories lovers including perfumes, skin care cosmetics, color cosmetics and hair cosmetics. A multi-premium brand showroom called Stylito has been set up in Vesu area, where all types of premium brands will be available under one roof.

Regarding this, Kalpesh Desai and Vishnu Rajpurohit, Managing Directors of Stylito, said that Surat has a large number of lovers of premium brands of perfumes, cosmetics, perfumes, hair care cosmetics, deodorants, accessories, leather belts and wallets. However, they have to go to different brand showrooms or shops. So this multi-brand showroom has been launched with the aim of providing premium brands at one place. The showroom has been opened in a spacious area of ​​1200 sq.ft near Vesu Cannon Street One. in the showroom

Hermes, Mercedes, Bulgari

Police, David Beckham,

Hugo Boss, Bentley,

Paco Rabben, Adidas,

Chopard, CR7, Diesel,

DKNY, Prediction, Nautica

Salvatore Ferragamo,

Taback, Tommy Hilfiger

Id Creed, Tomford, Antonio Banderas,

D&G, Carolina Herrera

Various premium brands like Coach, YSL, UCB, Mont Blanc V are available.

