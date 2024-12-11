International School of Design (INSD) Hosts Successful Gala Fashion Event In New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: The International School of Design (INSD) , with their India-wide centres, recently held a spectacular Gala Extravaganza in New Delhi, celebrating the remarkable talent of 70 emerging designers across India. The event, which featured a stunning showcase of work in the Interior, Fashion, Animation, Graphic, Jewellery, and Textile design departments, was a resounding success and underscored the institution's commitment to fostering the next generation of creative professionals.

The Fashion Show was a true embodiment of the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, as these talented young designers demonstrated their exceptional skills and innovative ideas, proudly contributing to India's growing self-reliance in the global design landscape. Attendees were treated to a diverse array of designs that highlighted creativity, technical proficiency, and the future of design in India.

The event was a culmination of INSD's vision to provide world-class design education and support the development of skilled professionals in various design disciplines. Under the guidance of Founder Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, INSD has become a leading institution for design education, with over 75 centres across 21 states and a student body of more than 25,000+ student designers across India. Mr. Aggarwal's relentless pursuit of excellence has positioned INSD as the go-to destination for future designers, earning it accolades such as the National Award, The International College of the Year and the Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

The Gala also showcased the vision of Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal, CEO and Executive Director of INSD. His leadership, shaped by global education at ESSEC Business School, the University of Michigan, and King's College London, has steered INSD towards integrating global design trends with local needs, preparing students for success both nationally and internationally. His commitment to offering practical skills, including entrepreneurship, retail management, and communication, ensures that INSD students are not only creative but also equipped to thrive in the real world.

The Gala Extravaganza provided a significant platform for these 70 budding designers from INSD Centres across India, such as New Delhi, Andheri Mumbai, Bhilai, Coimbatore, JP Nagar Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Dwarka centres to display their work, empowering them to take their first steps toward a successful career in design. The event highlighted the institution's role in shaping a future where Indian designers lead with innovation and creativity on the world stage.

Student Designers who participated are as follows:

- INSD JP NAGAR CENTRE SHOWCASED THEME CHROMA OF THE SOUL BY STUDENT DESIGNERS SHUBHA, VANI N, KIRAN T, HEMA BINDU, KASTURI, DIVYA N, PRIYA SHARMA, HARSHITH S GOWDA, SUPRITHA, KRUTHI, ALONG WITH CENTRE DIRECTOR MS PRATIBHA

- INSD COIMBATORE CENTRE PRESENTED DARK CLOUD'S BY DESIGNERS POOJA P, MADHUMIDHA C, SWATHI SRI R S, AND AKSHARA A P, ALONG WITH CENTRE DIR MR DEVENDRAN

- INSD VIZAG PRESENTED METONIA BY SABIRA KHAN, SANA KHAN, SRI VYSNAVI MANTHA, MARELLA SANJEEV, MAADE PRASANTHI WITH CENTRE DIR.MR HEMA SUNDAR

- INSD HEAD OFFICE CORP BRANCH PRESENTED SPECTRAL, FRAME OF LIFE & GOTHIC, ALLURING & CHANGING OF SEASON BY STUDENTS OF FASHION, INTERIOR & Jewellery DEPT AS FOLLOWS: S.MR.VALLIMMAI, SAMEER, SOMYA MITTAL, TANISHA DUVEDI, SHIVI SHUKLA, YATIKA SHARMA, BHUMITA, RIDHI, ABHIJEET SARIYA, D.STEFFI SIHAG, WITH CENTRE HEAD MS TAMANNA, HOD HARSIMRAN & SHAKTI, NIKITA, NISHA & HOD SHIKHA SEHAJPAL

- INSD ANDHERI MUMBAI PRESENTED AUTURN AETERNA BY STUDENTS IQURA SHAIKH, PRACHI MANTRI, KAAVYA BHAT, SHARWARI PURKAR, ISHA JUNEJA, KUSUM KUMARI, SHREYA PARADKAR, SHREYA PARADKAR, MAHEK KANOJIA, ARSHAD SHAIKH WITH DYNAMIC CENTRE DIRECTORS MS AMITTA GUPTA & MR VISHAAL GUPTA

- INSD BHILAI PRESENTED WALKING HUNT BY STUDENTS DHARA WADIYA, SEJAL WADIYA, PEMIN SAHU, KIRTI KOMAL, VAISHALI CHANDRAKAR, JYOTI, RISHA BHONSLE, LISHA SAHU, VEENA KOSARE, HIMANI CHANDRAKAR, JAGRITI GOLHI, SUMAN SAHU, HIMANI SAHU, JASMEET KOUR, NILISHA BHASIN, SIMRANDEEP KOUR, MANJULATA SAHU, SHAZIYA MABOOD WITH EXPERIENCED CENTRE DIR MS SANDEEP KAUR & MR VINOD SONI

- INSD KOLKATA PRESENTED WHISPERS OF NATURE BY DIYA BISWAS, RIYA CHOWDHURY, MIMOSA MAJI, SOUMILI NATH, RAJKUMARI SUSANA, MEHEK AGARWALA, SAYANTANI DEY, PRIYANKA SINGH, MOUSUMI BISWAS WITH CENTRE DIR, MR NAVEEN SONI & MR SUMIT SONI

- DIKSHA FROM INSD DWARKA PRESENTED MODERN MONOTONE, CENTRE DIR MR PRAVEEN, AND HINA DESAI FROM INSD AHMEDABAD PRESENTED RABARI REVERIA, CENTRE DIR MR ASEEM

Quote from Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, Founder of INSD:

"This Gala is not just an event; it's a celebration of the limitless potential and creativity that resides within India's youth. At INSD, we believe in nurturing talent and giving our students the tools they need to succeed. Today, as we witness the brilliance of these emerging designers, we are more confident than ever in the future of Indian design on the global stage."

Quote from Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal, CEO & Executive Director of INSD:

"Our students are the future of design in India and beyond. This Gala is a testament to the immense talent and hard work they put into their craft. At INSD, we are committed to empowering them with the skills and vision needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global market. Seeing their creativity come to life today fills me with immense pride and excitement for what lies ahead."

About INSD

INSD (International School of Design) is a premier design institution in India, offering comprehensive programs in Interior, Fashion, Animation, Graphic, Jewellery, and Textile design. With over 75 centres across India, INSD is dedicated to shaping the future of design through innovative education, fostering creativity, and producing professionals ready to make their mark on the global stage.

