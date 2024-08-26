International Youth Development Foundation and Elvitech India Pvt. Ltd. Join Hands to Bring Joy and Care to Ranchi Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the afternoon of August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Elvitech India Pvt. Ltd. to organize a heartwarming charity event at the Guru Nanak Home For Handicapped Children in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This event, spearheaded by Chanchal Kumar Das, brought together a dedicated team of volunteers including Parikshit Mahto, Sakib Ansari, Tajmul Ansari, Arsalan, and Prem Lal, who all contributed to making the day memorable for the children.

Event Location and Leadership The event took place at the Guru Nanak Home For Handicapped Children, located at Bariatu Rd, Bariatu, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834009. Dr. Madhukar, the head of the beneficiary unit, played a crucial role in coordinating the event and ensuring the smooth distribution of donated supplies.

Donated Supplies A wide range of essential items were provided during this event, including:

* Educational Supplies: Notebooks, drawing books, colored pencils, regular pencils, and sketch pens.

* Food Items: Snacks, candies, chocolates, rice, and flour.

These donations were aimed at improving the learning conditions for the children and supporting their daily needs.

Event Highlights The event, held from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, featured warm and engaging interactions between the volunteers and the children. The distribution of supplies was accompanied by a special surprisechocolates for each child, which brought immense joy and excitement to the young participants. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and happiness as everyone shared in the festive spirit.

Organizer's Reflection Chanchal Kumar Das expressed deep satisfaction with the event, stating, "This experience was beyond wordsa truly beautiful moment. Seeing the genuine smiles on the children's faces as they received their school supplies filled me with a sense of immense fulfillment and joy. It's in moments like these that we understand the true meaning of helping others, and I felt a profound sense of peace and happiness. I look forward to continuing my involvement in such charitable activities in the future, bringing more joy and support to children in need."

Impact and Future Outlook This event not only provided essential supplies to 50 children at the orphanage but also made them feel the warmth and care of the community. The partnership between IYDF and Elvitech India Pvt. Ltd. exemplifies their strong commitment to social responsibility, and they plan to continue engaging in similar charitable activities, bringing hope and happiness to more children in need.

