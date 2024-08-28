International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Loovus Studio Join Forces to Bring Joy and Hope to Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 28: On the afternoon of August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Loovus Studio to host a heartwarming charity event at the Sarva Vauthik Sishu Seva Ashram orphanage in Rakipur, India. This event aimed to provide essential support to 80 orphaned children while bringing them joy through exciting competitions and activities.

Organizers and Volunteers' Contributions

The event was spearheaded by Sonu Tanty, who worked alongside a dedicated team of 15 volunteers, including Nibedita Behera, Ansupa Dalei, Tripti Bhumij, Binod Ku. Mahakud, Minati Rout, Sasmita Sing, Bikey Tanty, Uttam Namskar, Mina Mahato, Khiroda Bhumij, Arati Samasi, Rina Sahoo, Aeroti Jena, Rechal Kachap, Jayant Lakra, and Akansha Satpathy. Their selfless dedication and enthusiasm ensured the event's success.

Diverse Aid and Resources Provided Volunteers supplied the orphanage with a variety of essential resources, including: Food: rice, potatoes, onions, chickpeas, wheat flour, and cooking oil. Educational and Activity Supplies: notebooks, pens, general knowledge books, and drawing boards. Sports Equipment: cricket bats, footballs, and basketballs. Event Activities and Participation. The event ran from 3 PM to 6 PM, featuring a range of engaging activities:

Dance Competition: The children showcased their dance talents, filling the space with energy and joy.

Art Contest: Through painting and drawing, the children expressed their creativity and artistic skills.

Volunteer Reflections

Volunteers shared their heartfelt experiences from the event:

Sonu Tanty remarked, "Seeing the children smile, knowing we've made a difference in their lives, truly warms the heart. This event was deeply inspiring."

Nibedita Behera reflected, "This experience was eye-opening. Meeting these children moved me to tears. Although the orphanage provides all the necessary facilities, I was deeply struck by the realization that they live in a world lacking hope and promises. I pray that they receive more strength and love, and that those around them offer more care and compassion."

Looking Ahead

The event not only provided material support to the orphanage's children but also offered them emotional encouragement. IYDF and Loovus Studio remain committed to supporting more children in need, bringing light and hope into their lives.

