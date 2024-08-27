International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) Partners with Guru Fashion World to Spread Love and Warmth at Tamil Nadu Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: On the morning of August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Guru Fashion World, successfully organized a heartwarming charity event at an orphanage in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The event, led by Mr. Deepak L, aimed to provide essential living items, stationery, and sports equipment to the children at the orphanage, ensuring they feel the warmth and care of the community.

Event Organization and Participants The event was meticulously organized by Mr. Deepak L and actively supported by volunteers Nirmala, Ramesh, Ashwaq, Puratchiya, and Poovarasan. The orphanage, located at No. 12, Bagalur Road Near Tirupathi Kalyana Mandapam, Nanjappa Nagar, Hosur, Tamil Nadu 635109, is managed by Ms. Janaki, who coordinated the event to ensure the smooth distribution of aid to the 22 children under her care.

Details of Donated Supplies IYDF and Guru Fashion World provided a wide array of essential supplies, including:

Food Items: Rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, brown sugar, and various spices.

Stationery: Books, colored pencils, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers.

Sports Equipment: Chess boards, cricket sets, footballs, volleyballs, jump ropes, and hula hoops.

These supplies were carefully selected to support the children's daily needs, enhance their educational experience, and bring joy to their recreational activities.

Event Flow and Atmosphere The event commenced promptly at 6:00 AM, with volunteers distributing the prepared supplies to the children. Following the distribution, the children engaged in a drawing activity, expressing their creativity and imagination through art. The entire event was filled with joy and warmth, as the children not only received the much-needed supplies but also felt the deep care and support from the community.

Organizer's Reflection Deepak L, the event organizer, shared his thoughts: "We are incredibly pleased to have provided support to these children through this event. It is a small act of humanity, and seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought immense satisfaction and happiness to all of us."

Future Outlook This event not only delivered tangible assistance to the children at the orphanage but also conveyed the warmth of the community through the dedication and love of the volunteers. IYDF is committed to continuing its partnership with compassionate businesses like Guru Fashion World, driving more charitable activities to provide support and care to children in need, and helping them build brighter futures.

