International Youth Development Foundation Partners with Nitika Makeover to Support Children's Growth and Bright Futures

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Nitika Makeover to organize a meaningful charity event at D.H. United Public School in Badyal-Quzian. This event, led by Nitika Mahajan, saw the active participation of volunteers Deepak Kumar, Harsh Bhagat, Parshotam Sonu, and Lucky Baddan, who came together to provide substantial help and care to 30 children.

The event officially began at 5:00 PM, with full support from the beneficiary unit's leader, ensuring the smooth distribution of essential supplies. The donated items included notebooks, pencils, scales, erasers, sharpeners, paint sets, diaries, snacks, and juicesresources that not only met the children's educational and daily needs but also brought them joy and motivation.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged in meaningful interactions with the children, distributing the supplies and discussing potential challenges they may face as they grow. These conversations not only boosted the children's confidence but also made them feel the care and support of the community.

Reflecting on the event, Nitika Mahajan shared her thoughts: "Today's event brought me immense happiness. Helping these children is the greatest satisfaction I could ask for. I am grateful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity and trusting me to organize this event." Her words underscored her unwavering commitment to continuing support for these children.

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains dedicated to helping children and youth worldwide through actionable initiatives. This partnership with Nitika Makeover further demonstrated IYDF's active role in promoting children's education and social care. Through this event, IYDF and Nitika Makeover not only provided the children with practical supplies but also instilled confidence and hope for their future.

This event not only improved the children's learning environment but also empowered them with knowledge and understanding through discussion and interaction. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to collaborate with various partners to extend help to more children in need, ensuring they grow up in an environment filled with care and support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor