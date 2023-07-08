Internet Lifestyle Hub and Ideabrew Studios Join Forces to Revolutionize Community-Driven Podcasting in India

This partnership comes as a first in India for community driven content distribution

Chennai (India), July 8: Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), India’s largest online coaching and training community with 26,000 members, has teamed up with Ideabrew Studios, India’s largest audio network, to revolutionize community-driven content distribution.

With 450 podcasts, 200 creators, and millions of listeners, Ideabrew Studios is the home to notable creators including Ankur Warikoo, Ayaz Memon, Abhash Jha, Dr.Cuterus, Rachana Ranade, Aanam Chasmawala, some of the largest media houses in India and now Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder-Internet Lifestyle Hub. The library can be found on Bingepods.com and all major streaming platforms globally. This collaboration leverages Ideabrew’s extensive reach and ILH’s robust community to deliver insightful and diverse content to a broader audience.

The partnership offers a unique opportunity for ILH Diamond Members to publish two podcasts episodes per week on any topic related to their niche, totaling to eight podcasts per month. Each podcast will bear the distinguished ILH Stamp and contain links back to the website and funnel, fostering community-driven content distribution and helping wisdom go viral.

Through a powerful CMS that Ideabrew offers, a podcast would get published and distributed across 100+ platforms, reaching more communities. At ILH’s event Reboot 2023, co-founder of Ideabrew Studios, Ashwin Gangakhedkar encouraged members from the community to create their own sonic identity with a podcast and allow more people to start resonating with their voices. “Being a podcast host helps coaches solidify their reputation as respected industry authorities, as audiences perceive podcasters to be knowledgeable domain experts worth following. By leveraging the power of podcasts, online coaches can cultivate and expand their sales funnel, fostering continuous growth and engagement”, Ashwin added. The benefit of all the members posting under the ILH community brand will be to allow them to drive discoverability faster owing to the community effect. For example, if a listener likes and engages with Siddharth’s podcast, he will automatically be shown similar podcasts from the community as recommendations.

Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder- Internet Lifestyle Hub who has successfully completed 70+ episodes of his podcast ‘Freedom Business Podcast’ said, “As a sound guy, I’ve always found myself going deeper when recording a podcast because it is a single sensory medium. I am super excited about this initiative. The tribe will be onboarded soon, creating a win-win for the creator, listener, ILH, and Ideabrew Studios. There’s a perfect marriage between Ideabrew Studios and ILH”

The new collaboration is poised to redefine the podcast landscape in India, enhancing accessibility, diversity, and engagement in community-driven high quality content distribution.

Internet Lifestyle Hub is a trailblazer in the online coaching and community-building sphere with 26,000 members. Led by Siddharth Rajsekar, the platform offers tools, resources, and a supportive community to help coaches and creators maximize their online impact.

Ideabrew Studios is India’s largest audio network, hosting 450 podcasts from 200 creators, reaching millions of listeners. It serves as a platform for thought leaders and creators to share their insights and perspectives, catering to a wide range of interests.

